Late Haaland goal rescues point for Dortmund against Hoffenheim
Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP)
Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP)
football

Late Haaland goal rescues point for Dortmund against Hoffenheim

Dortmund, who travel to Sevilla on Wednesday for their Champions League Round of 16 first leg, have managed just one win in their last six league games.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:06 PM IST

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored an 81st-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw against visitors Hoffenheim on Saturday as they lost further ground in their battle for a top-four finish.

Norway international Haaland pounced on a Hoffenheim mistake to race through and netted his 15th goal of the campaign after Hoffenheim had come from a goal down to lead 2-1.

Dortmund, who travel to Sevilla on Wednesday for their Champions League Round of 16 first leg, have managed just one win in their last six league games.

The Ruhr valley club is in sixth place on 33 points, three off fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who wasted a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mainz 05.

Eintracht Frankfurt on 36 points, and Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 32, are in action on Sunday against Cologne and VfL Wolfsburg respectively.

Hoffenheim's Ilhas Bebou twice failed in a one-on-one with Dortmund keeper Marwin Hitz as the visitors looked livelier than the hosts.

Instead it was Jadon Sancho who scored to put Dortmund in front in the 24th minute.

Dortmund's sloppy defending then allowed Munas Dabbur to slip into the box and finish a Sebastian Rudy pass for the equaliser seven minutes later.

Bebou then made amends for his earlier misses, heading in a ball that bounced off Hitz's hands onto his head as the keeper unsuccessfully attempted to clear a cross in the 51st.

Dortmund had to wait until Haaland's equaliser nine minutes from the end to rescue a point but pressure will be mounting on coach Edin Terzic who has so far failed to turn their season around following the sacking of his predecessor Lucien Favre.

Champions Bayern Munich, in top spot on 48, host Arminia Bielefeld on Monday after winning the Club World Cup on Thursday.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
