Leaders Atletico slump to shock defeat at home to Levante

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid fell to their first defeat in 12 league games when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Levante on Saturday.

Jose Luis Morales gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from just inside the area to deceive keeper Jan Oblak, while Jorge de Frutos knocked into an empty net to score the second in added time after Oblak had committed himself forward to contest a corner.

After a poor first half, Atletico came out fighting in the second but could not beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas despite firing 28 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. They also hit the post and had an Angel Correa goal ruled out.

A first league defeat since December left Atletico with 55 points after 23 games and second-placed Real Madrid could reduce the gap to three points when they visit Real Valladolid later on Saturday.

