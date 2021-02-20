Leaders Atletico slump to shock defeat at home to Levante
La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid fell to their first defeat in 12 league games when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Levante on Saturday.
Jose Luis Morales gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from just inside the area to deceive keeper Jan Oblak, while Jorge de Frutos knocked into an empty net to score the second in added time after Oblak had committed himself forward to contest a corner.
After a poor first half, Atletico came out fighting in the second but could not beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas despite firing 28 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. They also hit the post and had an Angel Correa goal ruled out.
A first league defeat since December left Atletico with 55 points after 23 games and second-placed Real Madrid could reduce the gap to three points when they visit Real Valladolid later on Saturday.
(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)
Tuchel urges Pulisic to 'stay positive' amid limited minutes
- Tuchel on Friday sought to quell speculation about Pulisic's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's only start since Tuchel took over late last month was in an FA Cup match last week.
Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games
- The first leg was played in Turin, one of a number of games relocated away from their original venues due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions from certain countries affecting teams from Britain.
