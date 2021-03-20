Leeds great Peter Lorimer dies at 74 after long illness
Leeds United's record goalscorer Peter Lorimer died aged 74 following a long-term illness, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
Leeds said last month that Lorimer, part of Don Revie's great side of the 1960s and 70s, had been in a hospice with illness.
The attacking midfielder, who earned the nicknames "HotShot Lorimer" for his powerful strikes, scored 238 goals for Leeds across two spells at the club.
He won two league titles, the FA Cup and League Cup and was also part of the side that lost the European Cup final to Bayern Munich in 1975, famously having a goal disallowed due to a controversial offside decision.
"Peter's contribution to Leeds United will never be forgotten and his passing leaves another huge hole in the Leeds United family," Leeds said in a statement.
"He will always remain a club icon and his legacy at Elland Road will live on. Our thoughts are naturally with Peter's wife Sue and the rest of his family at this difficult time."
Lorimer also won 21 caps for Scotland and featured in all their matches in the 1974 World Cup.
Leeds great Peter Lorimer dies at 74 after long illness
UEFA to probe claims that Rangers player was racially abused
Cristiano Ronaldo named Serie A player of the year again
Leeds end London hoodoo by beating Fulham 2-1 in EPL
Arsenal's Arteta hails Moyes influence ahead of West Ham trip
Guardiola says no regrets over Sancho's Man City exit
Zidane says Liverpool draw not a distraction for Real Madrid
Man United to face Granada in Europa League quarterfinals
- Arsenal will be the third straight British opponent for Slavia Prague, the unbeaten leader of the Czech league. Slavia eliminated Leicester and Rangers in the previous rounds.
Bayern vs PSG, Real vs Liverpool: Champions League favourites drawn in same half
Stimac has helped transform many players into 'proper machines', says Sandhu
Fulham captain Cairney could miss rest of season: Parker
Intense, tough & driven: India's finest homegrown coach is just getting started
- As interim coach of NorthEast United, Jamil deadpanned through television interviews during a string of 11 unbeaten games which also made him the first Indian to reach the play-off stage of the Indian Super League (ISL).