Leeds manager Bielsa testifies in bid for damages from Lille
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa testified before a French court on Friday to make his case for millions of euros in damages over his firing from Lille more than three years ago.
Bielsa lasted just six months at Lille before the French club fired him for “serious misconduct” in December 2017 following poor results.
French media has widely reported that Bielsa is seeking 19 million euros ($23 million) for damages and the remainder of the two-year contract that he had.
Bielsa told the court, via videoconference, that he was subjected to “harassment” in the months before he was fired, according to La Voix du Nord newspaper. A decision is expected on July 2. The club has previously described Bielsa's claims as “totally baseless.”
Though considered a master tactician, the 65-year-old Argentine is no stranger to disputes with his employers.
He coached Marseille for the 2014-15 season but walked out after only one game in August 2015. A year later, he quit Italian club Lazio just days after signing, later citing disagreements with management about player recruitment.
Bielsa spent six years leading Argentina, which included Olympic gold in 2004, and four years with Chile.
Early in his coaching career he picked up the nickname “ El Loco ” for his obsessive personality and explosive character.
He's been a hit at Leeds, taking over in 2018 and leading the northern English team back into the Premier League after a 16-year absence from the top tier.
His tenure in Britain has been marked by controversy, as well. Bielsa sparked a full-blown “ Spygate ” investigation in early 2019 after admitting he sent an intern to an opponent's training center the day before their game. The intern reportedly carried binoculars and a change of clothes.
Leeds was fined 200,000 pounds ($275,000) and received a formal reprimand from the English Football League.
Bielsa had freely acknowledged doing the same with other opponents over the years but apologized. Leeds reminded him of the need to demonstrate “integrity and honesty.”
Bayern Munich beats Tigres 1-0 to win Club World Cup
- In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final.
Chelsea, Southampton reach FA Cup quarterfinals
- Abraham tapped in from close range in the 64th minute after a low cross from Reece James to set up a quarterfinal against Sheffield United.
English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism
- There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women's Super League have been targeted with abuse on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram.
PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury
Bayern midfielder Muller out of Club World Cup with virus
Copa del Rey: Sevilla beats Barcelona in Messi's 900th game
Atalanta beats Napoli to reach cup final against Juventus
Neymar limps off in PSG win; 8th straight victory for Monaco
- The Brazil star was replaced with about one hour played, a few minutes after a heavy challenge from behind by central defender Alexis Beka Beka in the 54th minute.
FA Cup: City on record winning run, Everton beats Spurs 5-4
- It’s 15 straight victories and counting for Pep Guardiola’s irrepressible team, which has another domestic treble in its sights.
Jamshedpur beat Chennayin 1-0, keeps play-off hopes alive
