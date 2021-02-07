IND USA
Leicester's Jamie Vardy, right, reacts during the English Premier League match between Wolves and Leicester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton,.(AP)
Leicester held 0-0 at Wolves in Premier League

  • Fábio Silva missed the best chance for Wolves in the 77th minute when he only had Kasper Schmeichel to beat. The Leicester goalkeeper extended his leg to deflect the 18-year-old striker’s shot wide with the sole of his boot.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:29 PM IST

Leicester missed the chance to move level with Manchester United after being held 0-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fábio Silva missed the best chance for Wolves in the 77th minute when he only had Kasper Schmeichel to beat. The Leicester goalkeeper extended his leg to deflect the 18-year-old striker’s shot wide with the sole of his boot.

Leicester substitute Jamie Vardy also missed a great opportunity when he headed wide for the visitors in injury time.

Leicester stayed third, two points behind United and four above fifth-placed West Ham in the race for Champions League qualification.

Wolves remained 14th with just one win from 10 games.

