Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 title defence under cloud amid FA corruption scandal

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) is currently in turmoil as Lionel Messi and the national team prepare for their title defence at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In December of last year, a federal inquiry was launched into the AFA's finances, which led to a corruption case involving federation chief Claudio Tapia and his chief adviser and treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, according to reports.

Meanwhile, in March 2024, even retired Argentine star Carlos Tevez accused the officials of corruption on X. He claimed that they were making trips to Pilar, burying bags of money and also kept a collection of antique cars.

Also Read: Lionel Messi confirms retirement plans in surprising claim: ‘I like the idea of being manager, but I’d prefer to be…' Then Tevez's tweet was investigated, and a criminal complaint was filed, focused on the villa in Pilar. The probe has also implicated a well-known theatre producer and technology entrepreneur, a mother-and-son realty team, and a football promoter.

The authorities began to audit businesses tied to Tapia and Toviggino, and the investigation eventually led to a 1,134,352-square-foot ranch-style compound in Villa Rosa, allegedly owned by both of them.

The property features a full-size football pitch, seven additional pitches, and a heliport. The location has a fleet of 54 luxury vehicles, including 45 classic cars and several Harley-Davidson motorcycles. There was also a Ferrari F430, worth an estimated 500,000 USD. They were seized by authorities.

Several months after Tevez’s tweet, Matias Yofe, president of Coalicion Civica's branch in Pilar, told Reuters that he and his colleagues talked to about 10 employees who had worked at the Pilar property and presumed that Toviggino or Tapia were the owners.

One person, Yofe said, described Tapia once arriving by helicopter and then gifting employees soccer jerseys.

“What they described was they moved as owners of the place, they got in the pool, used the facilities,” Yofe said. “Everyone indicated that this belongs to people of the AFA.”