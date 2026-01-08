Lionel Messi confirms retirement plans in surprising claim: ‘I like the idea of being manager, but I’d prefer to be…'

Lionel Messi is nearing retirement, and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be his last tournament for Argentina, who are defending champions. The Argentine captain is currently 38 years old and hasn't yet confirmed his participation in the event.

Messi had a sensational 2025 season with Inter Miami, ending the campaign with the MLS Golden Boot as top scorer (29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games). He also signed a new three-year contract extension, which will see him remain at the club till 2028.

Also Read: 'I’m weirder than s**t': Lionel Messi reveals his private, off-pitch personality; says he 'enjoys being alone' He will be 41 by then. He also led Miami to the MLS Cup 2025 title, winning the team's first league championship. He assisted twice during the final and was named MLS Cup MVP. He was also named MLS MVP, becoming the first player in the league's history to get the award in back-to-back years.

Recently, in an interview with Luzu TV, he opened up on his retirement plans and confirmed that he would not take up the coaching mantle. "I don't see myself as a coach," he said.

"I like the idea of being a manager, but I'd prefer to be an owner. I'd like to have my own club, start from the bottom, and make it grow. To be able to give the kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that's what would appeal to me most," he added.

After signing for Miami, Messi also got a future minority ownership stake in the MLS club, according to reports. He has also helped Luis Suarez start a new fourth-division club, Deportivo LSM in Uruguay.

For the 2026 World Cup, Argentina are placed in Group J with Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Messi's participation will be a huge boost to Lionel Scaloni's squad. The squad consists of players who grew up idolising Messi.