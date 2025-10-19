Lionel Messi dazzles in Inter Miami's massive win, scores golazos in 60th career hat-trick

Lionel Messi ran riot in Inter Miami's last match of the regular season and scored a sensational hat-trick to help his team finish third in the Eastern Conference. Messi was once again the deciding factor when his team played against Nashville SC, as the hat-trick sealed a 5-2 win for Miami away from home. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Inter Miami's big win.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

It was a dominant show from Miami with Messi leading the charge with his second MLS hat-trick which had a couple of golazos and his first penalty conversion of the season. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner entered the final day of the regular season as the top scorer with 26 goals — two ahead of Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga.

Although Bouanga was set to play later on Saturday, Messi’s incredible tally of 29 goals in 28 matches all but secured his maiden MLS Golden Boot. His masterful display also strengthened his case for a second MVP award, guiding Inter Miami to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

The Argentine great gave Miami the lead in the 34th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box, collecting a pass from Jordi Alba, making a quick cut, and curling a powerful left-footer into the bottom-left corner.

His first penalty conversion of the season pulled Inter level in the 63rd.

The referee pointed to the spot after a ball deflected by Luis Suarez hit Mukhtar in the arm for a handball in the area.

He went on to complete his hat-trick in the 81st minute with another golazo - a curling shot through traffic and past Willis.

Messi nearly added another in the first minute of second-half stoppage time when he charged toward goalkeeper Willis, then unselfishly squared the ball to a completely free Segovia, who slotted it home to cap off the move.

It was his 60th hat-trick in his pro-career, adding another milestone to his unmatched footballing career. He had an incredible MLS season once again with 48 goal contributions - 29 goals and 19 assists in 27 games.

Mascherano backs Messi for MLS Most Valuable Player award

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano heaped praise on Lionel Messi after another match-winning display, calling him “exceptional as always” and backing the Argentine superstar to win the MLS Most Valuable Player award for his remarkable performances this season.

"What can I say about Leo?" Inter coach Javier Mascherano said. “Today he was exceptional, as he usually is. Surely he will be awarded the Most Valuable Player award for what he has demonstrated. I'm happy for him because he has helped us win the match once again,” he added.