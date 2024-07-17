 Lionel Messi likely to miss at least next two games for Inter Miami with ankle injury | Football News - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lionel Messi likely to miss at least next two games for Inter Miami with ankle injury

AP |
Jul 17, 2024 07:27 AM IST

The team said Tuesday that Messi suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle, and his availability will be assessed periodically as rehab progresses.

Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least the next two matches for Inter Miami, his Major League Soccer team, after injuring his right ankle during the Copa America final, Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said Tuesday.

Argentina's Lionel Messi touches his ankle sitting at the bench during a Copa America soccer final match against Colombia in Miami Gardens(AP)
Inter Miami will host Toronto FC on Wednesday night and Chicago on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Messi tearfully exited Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia in Sunday's Copa America final after going down in the 64th minute. He immediately looked to the Argentina bench and was down for a couple of minutes before taking off his right boot and walking slowly off the field. He was then shown covering his face, sobbing in his seat. Cameras later showed him on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.

Messi said he was doing well in an Instagram post Monday and that he hoped to return soon.

Miami is second in the Eastern Conference standings.

