Lionel Messi planning a Barcelona reunion by signing a new contract with Inter Miami: Report

Inter Miami are planning to extend Lionel Messi's stay in the MLS for another year as they are set to offer a new contract to the Argentine great. Messi has brought a lot of attention to MLS with his arrival at the Inter Miami in 2023. He boosted the sport's popularity in the US as they are set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Messi's existing contract is set to expire after next season, but Inter Miami is in no mood to let him go so early. Lionel Messi is set to sign a new contract with Inter Miami.(AFP)

According to a report on Marca, Messi is working on signing a new contract with Miami, which will allow him to play in Europe. The 37-year-old is planning to extend his stay with the Argentine team for the 2026 World Cup to help them defend their crown. To get himself ready for the big challenge in 2026, Messi might return to Europe in his potential contract extension; there will be a clause allowing him to play in Europe at the end of 2025 and the start of 2026. It might allow a Barcelona reunion, his former club, which is still very close to his heart.

Messi is getting another preseason tour with Inter Miami, this one a five-match trip that will see the reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winners playing in four different countries as it tunes up for the 2025 season.

Announced Friday were three matches in South America and Central America. Inter Miami opens that swing with a game against Peruvian champion Club Universitario de Deportes in Lima on Jan. 29.

“We’re very excited to unveil the five matches against domestic and international opponents across the Americas that will prepare us for a highly anticipated 2025," Inter Miami president of football operations Raul Sanllehi said. “These fixtures will put us in the best possible position ahead of an unparalleled campaign with various competitions we’re playing for this year — the FIFA Club World Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and MLS.”

This is the schedule for Inter Miami's preseason games:

Saturday, January 18 - America of Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Wednesday, January 29 - Club Universitario de Deportes at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.

Sunday, February 2 - Sporting San Miguelito at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Panama City, Panama.

Saturday, February 8 - Club Deportivo Olimpia at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Friday, February 14 - Orlando City at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.