Lionel Messi promises to ‘definitely return to visit India’ in heartwarming Delhi speech: ‘Hopefully to play a match'

Lionel Messi speaks to fans in New Delhi.(REUTERS) During the felicitation ceremony, Lionel Messi gave a speech, thanking football fans in India for the 'crazy experience'. Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour concluded on Monday in New Delhi. The Argentine international had a delayed arrival due to fog, landing in the national capital in the afternoon. He visited the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he was greeted by a packed crowd.

Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez, Messi also interacted with and played games against children in the field, signing autographs and taking photos. Meanwhile, he took a lap of the stadium and kicked footballs towards the stands.

During the felicitation ceremony, Messi gave a speech, thanking football fans in India for the 'crazy experience'.

"I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it", he said, while speaking in Spanish.

"And although it was short and intense, it was wonderful to receive all this love that I knew existed, but receiving it directly was amazing. It was a crazy experience, everything they did for us these days.

"So, we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much," he added.

Messi also met Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and ICC chief Jay Shah. Shah gifted jerseys of the Indian cricket team to Messi, Suarez and De Paul. Meanwhile, Messi also received a special framed cricket bat.

It was a heartwarming experience for both Messi and the crowd. The former Barcelona star looked happy as he soaked in the atmosphere with Suarez and De Paul. It differed from his controversial experience in Kolkata, as he had the opportunity to interact with young fans in New Delhi. Other than Kolkata and Delhi, Messi also visited Hyderabad and Mumbai during his tour.