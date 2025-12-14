Lionel Messi proudly holds Indian flag in Mumbai; fans go gaga over GOAT's gesture: ‘Respect earned, love returned’

Lionel Messi was seen holding the Indian flag, with Luis Suarez proudly carrying Uruguay’s colours and Rodrygo de Paul waving Argentina’s flag. Sachin Tendulkar also stood in the middle.(X Image) Lionel Messi held the Indian flag as Luis Suárez displayed Uruguay’s colours and Rodrigo De Paul represented Argentina, bringing a symbolic close to the moment. The Mumbai leg of Lionel Messi’s tour came to a close with the Argentine superstar, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul dazzling fans at Wankhede Stadium. Thousands of supporters turned out in full force, creating an electric atmosphere to witness the presence of arguably the greatest footballer of all time. From the chants echoing across the stands to fans waving Argentina and Barcelona flags, the event was a celebration of football, leaving memories that Mumbai will cherish for years.

The Argentine superstar took time to acknowledge the fans chanting his name as he made a lap around the ground, soaking in the atmosphere. He then joined youngsters from the Project Mahadev programme for a light-hearted session, looking visibly delighted as he exchanged passes with the children. Suarez and De Paul were also actively involved, making it a memorable experience for the young participants.

Meanwhile, towards the closing moments of the evening, Messi shared a special interaction with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who presented him with a Team India jersey. Messi returned the gesture by gifting Tendulkar a football, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. As the segment wrapped up, Messi was seen holding the Indian flag, with Suarez proudly carrying Uruguay’s colours and De Paul waving Argentina’s flag, providing a fitting end to a memorable night at Wankhede.

The fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, erupted in elation as they watched Messi holding the Indian flag at the centre stage.

Messi to visit Delhi tomorrow

Messi landed in Mumbai around noon amid tight, World Cup–level security, marking the second stop of his four-city GOAT India Tour 2025. The Argentine icon had arrived in India in the early hours of Saturday, but the opening leg in Kolkata later spiralled into chaos following crowd management issues and security lapses. The mood shifted noticeably during the Hyderabad leg, where the evening programme was conducted smoothly and wrapped up without incident. In Mumbai, preparations were significantly stepped up, with authorities ensuring a controlled environment for fans eager to catch a glimpse of the football great. Messi’s India tour is set to conclude on Monday in New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the end of a highly anticipated and closely followed visit.