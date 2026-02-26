Lionel Messi reveals language regret, says inability to speak English left him feeling ‘half-ignorant’

Lionel Messi recently opened up about his regret at not learning English when he was young, saying it makes him feel 'half-ignorant' when interacting with famous people. Messi's comments came during an interview with a Mexican podcast. The Argentine is currently gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he wrapped up a sensational season with Inter Miami.

Speaking on Miro de Atras, he said, "I regret many things. Not having learned English as a boy. I had the time to have at least studied English, and I did not do it. I deeply regret it."

"I experienced situations where I was with incredible and spectacular personalities to be able to talk and have a chat, and you feel half ignorant. I always thought: 'What an idiot, how I wasted my time."

Messi also revealed that now he tells his children to take advantage of the education offered to them. "I always tell my children to take advantage of it. They have a different situation from the one I had, although I never lacked anything," he said.

Opening up on his life as a student in school, he said, "It [my last year of school in Argentina] was a disaster. I knew that I was leaving for Barcelona. At Barcelona, I finished my high school with the other children who went to [FC Barcelona's youth academy] La Masia."

After leaving Barcelona, Messi didn't have a good time in France and was often jeered by PSG fans. "I was able to do everything and reach the top [in football], but along the way, there are many experiences and lessons learned," he said.

"It's true that football is a way of life. It teaches you a lot, it gives you a lot of values. It creates lifelong bonds. You get to know places," he further added.

Considered among the greatest players of all time, Messi has bagged eight Ballon d'Ors, six European Golden Shoes and was named as world's best player by FIFA eight times. Meanwhile, he also led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.