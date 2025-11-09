Lionel Messi’s genius ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ sidestep after shock omission from his own GOAT list

Lionel Messi has once again shown his sharp wit and unrivalled footballing mind, this time off the pitch. After shockingly leaving out long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo from a ranking list for the best player in the world after him, Messi pulled off what some are calling a masterful dodge. Was this Lionel Messi's slyest play yet?

The 38-year-old, who is now in the twilight of his career, was asked by an interviewer who he thinks are the best players in the world after him.

“Who is the best player in the world apart from Messi?” asked the interviewer. “You can’t pick yourself. Who is the best?”

Messi picked a number of players from Europe and Latin America, most of whom were his former teammates at the club or international level.

“It is hard to pick because there are so many,” replied the Argentine legend. “Let me think, in my opinion, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Aguero. I may have forgotten some, but I am sure any of these players can be the best.”

Wait. Did Messi forget Ronaldo? Or does he...? Not just the fans on social media, but even the interviewers were left baffled at the response, particularly over the absence of his long-time rival on that list.

“You mentioned a lot of good players, but you are forgetting someone,” they said. “He wears the number seven, who’s the number seven. Does it come to mind? Can you think of who?”

But Messi, with his slyest play yet, dodged the bullet, saying that he considered the Portuguese to be in his own league.

“Cristiano,” he replied. “I got him out of the list with me.”

One of the greatest football rivalries that shaped the millennium ignited after Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009, setting the stage for countless El Clásico showdowns against Messi’s Barcelona. For over a decade, the two dominated world football, trading records, titles, and individual honours. Their paths eventually diverged when Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and Messi headed to MLS with Inter Miami. However, for ardent fans, the debate over who reigns supreme continues to captivate the world.