Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lionel Messi’s special gift for Sunil Chhetri wins hearts; fans touched by wholesome moment: ‘Goat meets India’s pride'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 14, 2025 09:23 pm IST
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, talks to Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri during his India tour in Mumbai.(AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, talks to Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri during his India tour in Mumbai.(AP)

The Messi–Chhetri interaction set Wankhede Stadium alight, as the two football icons shared a handshake and a brief exchange, sending the crowd into raptures

Lionel Messi’s India tour has gripped the nation, drawing massive crowds eager to catch a glimpse of arguably the greatest footballer of all time. The Argentine legend began his visit on December 13 in Kolkata, but the opening leg quickly became controversial due to poor crowd management, forcing Messi to leave the Salt Lake Stadium early and triggering criticism of the organisers. The tone shifted later that evening when Messi travelled to Hyderabad, where the event unfolded smoothly. Around 50,000 fans turned up to witness the spectacle, with tighter arrangements and better crowd control ensuring a far more seamless and memorable Messi-mania experience.

The tour reached Mumbai on Sunday, drawing a host of big names, but the message from the stands was unmistakable — fans were there for Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, with Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri the only exceptions. The Messi–Chhetri interaction set Wankhede Stadium alight, as the two football icons shared a handshake and a brief exchange, sending the crowd into raptures. Chhetri later featured in the celebrity match for Mitra All Stars and even scored a goal. The defining moment of the evening, however, came on stage when Messi presented Chhetri with his signed Argentina jersey, drawing the loudest cheers of the night.

Also Read - Lionel Messi proudly holds Indian flag in Mumbai; fans go gaga over GOAT's gesture: ‘Respect earned, love returned’

Messi, Suarez and De Paul light up Wankhede

During the Mumbai leg, Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul made an immediate impact upon entering the venue. They began by greeting the players involved in the exhibition match before soaking in the atmosphere, drawing loud cheers from fans spread across the stands and pavilions named after Indian cricket greats such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Vijay Merchant.

The 7-a-side exhibition game featured several current Indian internationals, including Rahul Bheke and Konsham Chinglensana, alongside women’s team star Bala Devi and Sunil Chhetri. As seen in Hyderabad, the trio later kicked balls into the crowd, took a lap around the ground and spent time interacting with young footballers from the Project Maha-Deva programme at both ends of the centre square. The one-hour-long programme at the Wankhede went off smoothly.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi’s special gift for Sunil Chhetri wins hearts; fans touched by wholesome moment: ‘Goat meets India’s pride'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On