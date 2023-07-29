Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela confirms meaning of new celebration for Inter Miami and it will surprise Marvel fans

Lionel Messi has been a treat to watch for Inter Miami fans, in his first outings for the club. The Argentine made his debut in his side's Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul, coming in as a second-half substitute. The Argentine ended up scoring a last-minute match-winner, leading his new club to a 2-1 win. Then in their next Leagues Cup match, he scored two goals and bagged an assist in a 4-0 victory against Atlanta United. Lionel Messi's new Inter Miami celebration.(REUTERS)

The former PSG attacker opened the scoring after only eight minutes, and then added a second shortly after. After sealing his brace, he was seen celebrating in a manner never seen before, as he aimed an open hand celebration towards his wife and three children, who were seated pitchside.

Many fans were left wondering what its meaning was, but it looks like Messi's family knew it. Taking to Instagram, Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo subtly revealed the meaning of his celebration. She posted an image of Messi performing the celebration, and also added a Thor GIF. It is known that Messi's eldest son Thiago is a massive Marvel fan and Thor is his favourite superhero. So it looks like Messi wanted to pay homage to the Asgardian hero.

Here is Antonela's Instagram Story:

Messi stunned football fans when he joined Inter Miami in the ongoing summer transfer window. After departing PSG as a free agent, he was expected to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who offered a huge amount of money. Also, Barelona was considered to be his favoured destination, but the club's financial situation blocked such a move.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winners move to MLS will see him earn a huge amount of money through sponsors too. Apple and MLS have an agreement, which allows Apple to stream all league games on a global score for 10 years in exchange for at least 250 million dollars per season. MLS and Apple have also reportedly offered Messi a share of the profits generated by new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass streaming service on Apple TV. Apple TV has even announced a four-episode documentary series on Messi, which covers his FIFA World Cup run.

Adidas are a major sponsor for MLS and are Messi's long-term sponsor. They have reportedly offered him a share of profits derived from his arrival in the MLS in merchandise sale. To top it off, he will also acquire more than one-third of Inter Miami on his retirement.

