Lionel Messi smashes Cristiano Ronaldo record with fastest 900 goals, but Inter Miami crash out in brutal twist

Lionel Messi reached yet another landmark on Wednesday night, scoring his 900th career goal in the opening minutes of Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Nashville. But the historic feat proved insufficient as Inter Miami crashed out, with Nashville advancing to the quarterfinals after a decisive second-half strike.

The reigning MLS MVP and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner did what he has done for most of his career score with his trusted left foot. In the seventh minute, Messi received the ball inside the box, controlled it deftly and fired a low shot through a crowd of defenders into the far corner to hand Miami an early lead in the crucial second leg.

Messi’s milestone also placed him ahead of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of speed to the mark. Ronaldo remains the only other player with 900-plus career goals, having reached the milestone at the age of 39 in September 2024. Messi, who turns 39 only in June, achieved it in significantly fewer matches — nearly 100 games quicker than the Portuguese star.

Of his 900 goals, 672 came in 778 appearances for Barcelona, 32 in 75 matches for Paris Saint-Germain, and 81 in 93 appearances for Inter Miami since joining the club in 2023. The remaining 115 goals have come for Argentina across 196 caps.

Despite Messi’s early breakthrough, Inter Miami failed to build on their advantage. Nashville struck in the second half to turn the tie, capitalising on a chaotic sequence inside the Miami penalty area. A shot was initially blocked and deflected into a dangerous area, before falling kindly to an unmarked Cristian Espinoza, who calmly slotted home the winner.

The goal proved decisive, sending Nashville into the quarterfinals, where they will face either the Philadelphia Union or Mexico’s Club América.