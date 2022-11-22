Lionel Messi surpasses idol Maradona, equals Ronaldo's feat in Argentina's FIFA World Cup Group C opener vs Saudi Arabia

Launching Argentina's bid for the elusive third FIFA World Cup crown in the 2022 edition of the showpiece event on Tuesday, Argentine goal-machine Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue) against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. One of the most decorated players in the history of the beautiful game, Messi scored Argentina's first-ever goal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 to eclipse his idol Diego Maradona in an elite list.

Leading the two-time world champions at the grandest stage, Messi successfully converted a penalty in the first half to give Argentina an early 1-0 lead against Saudi Arabia during the South American giants' Group C opener at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Messi, who opened the scoring for the Albiceleste inside the first 10 minutes, has surpassed football great Maradona by becoming the first Argentine to net a goal in four different World Cups.

The 35-year-old has upstaged Gabriel Batistuta (1994, 1998 and 2002) and Diego Maradona (1982, 1986 and 1994) by becoming the first player to score for Argentina at four World Cup events. Interestingly, Messi is the only fifth player to score a goal at four different World Cup events. The Argentina captain has scored a goal for Argentina in the 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions of the World Cup.

Messi has joined football icons Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo in the elite list of players to score at four World Cup tournaments. Talking more about Messi's record-breaking appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar has matched Ronaldo's goal tally at the showpiece event. Since their respective debuts for Argentina and Portugal in the 2006 edition, both Ronaldo and Messi have scored 7 goals each at the FIFA World Cup.

