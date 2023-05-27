Lionel Messi transfer saga: PSG star urges Barcelona to sign two World Cup-winning Argentina teammates

Lionel Messi could finally return to FC Barcelona, with his contract with PSG ending on June 30. The 35-year-old left his boyhood club in August 2022, as the club couldn't come to an agreement with La Liga's financial rules. According to reports, Barcelona are once again trying to get Messi back and are doing everything possible for his return. Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Reportedly, the club also recently carried out an internal economic report, which proved that Messi's return would be very profitable for all parties involved. The report revealed that his return would be worth 230 million Euros per-year, out of which 150 million Euros would come from new sponsors, while 80 million Euros would come from ticket sales.

Also, while Camp Nou undergoes renovation, the club will use the Montjuic Stadium next season. Meanwhile, Messi's yearly reported salary is 25 million Euros, and with other expenses, the report reveals that the club could make a profit of 100 million Euros overall.

Recently, EL Nacional revealed that Messi also wants his fellow countrymen Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes to join him in Catalonia. Di Maria is set to leave Juventus after his season as his contract will expire. Meanwhile, Paredes has spent the season on loan at Juventus from PSG, and doesn't want to return back to France.

Messi's return would be a huge boost to Barcelona's Champions League ambitions. This season, he has an average of goals and assists greater than those of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Messi is also rumoured to have agreed a deal with Saudi club Al-Hilal, which see a potential showdown between him and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The offer is said to be worth 350 million Euros, but Al-Hilal have denied such a move and so has Messi's father and agent Jorge.

