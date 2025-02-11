Menu Explore
Liverpool conqueror Plymouth draws Man City in FA Cup

AP |
Feb 11, 2025 11:59 AM IST

For its next trick, Plymouth has to go to Etihad Stadium on March 1 to face Pep Guardiola's City, the four-time defending league champion.

Plymouth's reward for knocking out Liverpool in the FA Cup was to draw Manchester City on Monday in the fifth round.

Plymouth's players celebrate(AFP)
Plymouth's players celebrate(AFP)

Plymouth — on the bottom of division two — shocked Premier League leader Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday. For its next trick, it has to go to Etihad Stadium on March 1 to face Pep Guardiola's City, the four-time defending league champion.

Holder Manchester United is at home to Fulham in one of three all-Premier League matchups. Newcastle hosts Brighton, and Bournemouth is at home to Wolverhampton.

Aston Villa plays second-tier Cardiff.

Burnley, which is chasing promotion to the Premier League, travels to Preston.

Crystal Palace beat League 2 side Doncaster Rovers 2-0 on Monday to set up a fifth-round tie at home to Millwall.

Exeter or Nottingham Forest play on Tuesday for the chance to host Ipswich.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
