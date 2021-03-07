Liverpool suffer sixth straight Anfield loss as Fulham win 1-0

Liverpool slumped to a sixth consecutive home Premier League defeat as they lost 1-0 to relegation-threatened Fulham after a first-half goal by Mario Lemina at Anfield on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp made seven changes to the Liverpool side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Thursday but it made little difference as Lemina out-muscled Mohamed Salah on the edge of the box to take possession before lashing the ball home in the 45th minute.

Liverpool's fortunes were summed up when unmarked substitute Sadio Mane had a great opportunity to equalise in the 80th but mistimed his downward header and the opening came to nothing.

Fulham remain in the bottom three on 26 points after 28 games but now only trail 17th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference, while Liverpool are seventh on 43 points, four points off fourth-placed Chelsea having played a game more.





