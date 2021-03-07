IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Liverpool suffer sixth straight Anfield loss as Fulham win 1-0
Fulham players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021.(AP)
Fulham players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021.(AP)
football

Liverpool suffer sixth straight Anfield loss as Fulham win 1-0

Juergen Klopp made seven changes to the Liverpool side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Thursday but it made little difference as Lemina out-muscled Mohamed Salah on the edge of the box to take possession before lashing the ball home in the 45th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:49 PM IST

Liverpool slumped to a sixth consecutive home Premier League defeat as they lost 1-0 to relegation-threatened Fulham after a first-half goal by Mario Lemina at Anfield on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp made seven changes to the Liverpool side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Thursday but it made little difference as Lemina out-muscled Mohamed Salah on the edge of the box to take possession before lashing the ball home in the 45th minute.

Liverpool's fortunes were summed up when unmarked substitute Sadio Mane had a great opportunity to equalise in the 80th but mistimed his downward header and the opening came to nothing.

Fulham remain in the bottom three on 26 points after 28 games but now only trail 17th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference, while Liverpool are seventh on 43 points, four points off fourth-placed Chelsea having played a game more.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
liverpool
Close
Fulham players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021.(AP)
Fulham players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021.(AP)
football

Liverpool suffer sixth straight Anfield loss as Fulham win 1-0

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Juergen Klopp made seven changes to the Liverpool side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Thursday but it made little difference as Lemina out-muscled Mohamed Salah on the edge of the box to take possession before lashing the ball home in the 45th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini, foreground is challenged by Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Genoa at the Rome Olympic Stadium Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP)
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini, foreground is challenged by Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Genoa at the Rome Olympic Stadium Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP)
football

Roma beat Genoa 1-0 to move into Champions League places

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • Genoa remained seven points above the relegation zone after its second loss in three matches. It had only lost one of the previous 10 since Davide Ballardini replaced Rolando Maran as coach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Lewandowski celebrates his hat-trick. (Getty Images)
Robert Lewandowski celebrates his hat-trick. (Getty Images)
football

Lewandowski hat-trick steers Bayern past Dortmund 4-2

Reuters, Munich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:03 AM IST
  • Bayern Munich roared back from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus moved to 52 points. (Juventus FC/Twitter)
Juventus moved to 52 points. (Juventus FC/Twitter)
football

Morata double fires Juventus to comeback win over Lazio

Reuters, Turin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • Morata helped Juventus come from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 in Serie A.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi set up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba.(Getty Images)
Lionel Messi set up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba.(Getty Images)
football

Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna

Reuters, Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Amartey of Leicester City celebrates with Youri Tielemans after scoring the team's second goal. (Getty Images)
Daniel Amartey of Leicester City celebrates with Youri Tielemans after scoring the team's second goal. (Getty Images)
football

Leicester turn up heat in top-four race

Reuters, Brighton
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Daniel Amartey's 88th-minute header completed a comeback win for Leicester who stretched their unbeaten away run to 10 games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NortEast vs ATK Mohun Bagan(ISL)
NortEast vs ATK Mohun Bagan(ISL)
football

Sylla’s late intervention keeps NorthEast level against Bagan

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • The draw also extended NorthEast unbeaten run this season to 11, with 10 of those coming under interim head coach Khalid Jamil. The 43-year-old Indian coach made three changes to the side that had won 2-0 against Kerala Blasters in their last league game of the campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Getafe - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - February 9, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Getafe - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - February 9, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File photo(REUTERS)
football

Benzema back for Real in time for derby showdown at Atletico

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Benzema has been out since injuring a muscle after scoring in a 2-0 win over Valencia on Feb. 14. Real have managed only one goal per game in the three matches he has missed, failing to score in the first half each time and relying on players such as Casemiro and Ferland Mendy to score instead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Improving Arsenal have long way to go, says Arteta

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Arsenal have turned their season around after a torrid start, winning seven of their last 12 Premier League games and netting 22 goals, having managed just 12 goals in their first 14 fixtures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool.(AP)
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool.(AP)
football

Champions Liverpool keep sinking after fifth Anfield defeat in a row

By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • Chelsea dominated Thursday’s game and could have had more goals to add to Mason Mount’s exquisite first-half strike that turned out to be the match-winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
football

ISL semi-final: FC Goa draw with Mumbai City in the first leg

By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • FC Goa attacked Dessai through Saviour Gama before twinkle-toed Jorge Ortiz tested him. By the 17th minute, Dessai had been caught out thrice; the last time because of a poor pass which Alexander Jesuraj intercepted needing a tackle from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy that could have been a penalty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 52-year-old Juergen Klinsmann(REUTERS)
The 52-year-old Juergen Klinsmann(REUTERS)
football

Thomas Muller role model for Bayern Munich: Klinsmann

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • Muller wouldn’t feature regularly that season but he went on to score in the Champions League knockout stages coming on as a substitute against Sporting Lisbon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 4, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 4, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel says Chelsea players deserve praise for resurgence

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:36 PM IST
"I'm flattered but I'll just give the flowers to the players and to the club," Tuchel, whose side are unbeaten in his 10 games in charge in all competitions, told reporters ahead of Monday's league clash against Everton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala(REUTERS)
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala(REUTERS)
football

Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks past manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted off.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks past manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted off.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Salah was feeling the intensity, Klopp says after Chelsea defeat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Klopp took off Salah, the league's leading scorer with 17 goals, for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 62nd minute when Liverpool were hunting an equaliser after Mason Mount had given Chelsea the lead in the first half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP