Liverpool vs Everton Live Streaming Premier League: When and Where to watch

Published on Feb 13, 2023 09:59 PM IST

Premier League: Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside Derby. Follow here live streaming, when and where to watch details of Liverpool vs Everton.

Liverpool face Everton.(Action Images via Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk

Liverpool face Everton in the Premier League's Merseyside Derby at Anfield, on Tuesday. Currently 10th in the standings after 20 matches, Liverpool have registered 29 points, including eight wins, five draws and seven defeats. They will be aiming to bounce back after remaining winless in their last three outings in all competitions, and have also managed to win only once in their last five Premier League games. The Reds will be aiming to get their season back on track and are up against a side, who are struggling for survival. Everton are currently 18th in the 20-team table after 21 games, having bagged 18 points, with four wins, six draws and 11 defeats.

When will the Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside Derby Premier League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside Derby Premier League match will take place on Tuesday (February 14), 1:30 AM.

Where will the Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside Derby Premier League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside Derby Premier League match will be held at Anfield.

Where will the Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside Derby Premier League match be broadcasted live on television in India?

In India, the Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside Derby Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow live streaming of Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside Derby Premier League match in India?

In India, the Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside Derby Premier League match will be live streamed via Hotstar.

english premier league liverpool everton
