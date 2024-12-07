Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Liverpool's Premier League clash at Everton postponed due to high winds

AFP |
Dec 07, 2024 07:11 PM IST

Premier League leaders Liverpool's Merseyside derby trip to Everton on Saturday was postponed

Premier League leaders Liverpool's Merseyside derby trip to Everton on Saturday was postponed due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)(AP)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)(AP)

High winds and heavy rain have battered western parts of the United Kingdom, causing widespread travel disruption.

In a statement, Everton said the fixture had been postponed on safety grounds following a meeting between both clubs, local police, and Liverpool City Council.

"Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance," Everton's statement added.

The fixture will be the final Merseyside derby in the league at Everton's Goodison Park, home to the club since 1892, before they move to a new 53,000 capacity stadium next season.

Liverpool lead the Premier League by seven points after 14 games of the 38-match season.

Manchester United said their match later at Old Trafford against Nottingham Forest (1730GMT) is still scheduled to go ahead.

"The club will continue to consult the relevant authorities throughout the day and will update supporters immediately if anything changes," United said in a statement.

Three other Premier League games are also due to go ahead at 1500GMT, including Manchester City's trip to Crystal Palace.

Cardiff against Watford in the Championship has been postponed, along with every football and rugby match in Wales.

Plymouth's meeting with Oxford has also been called off in the second tier.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On