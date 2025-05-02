Liverpool's Premier League victory celebrations cause tremors at Anfield: ‘Goals produced bursts of ground-shaking’

Liverpool fans caused a series of tremors at Anfield during their wild celebrations of the club's historic Premier League title-clinching win over Tottenham Hotspur. This revelation has been made by university scientists. As per the data recorded by University of Liverpool earth scientists, the most significant tremor was caused when Alexis Mac Allister made a thunderous strike, giving the Reds a 2-1 lead in the 24th minute of the fixture against the Spurs last Sunday. Liverpool fans caused a series of tremors during their wild celebrations of the the club's historic Premier League title-clinching win (AP)

This goal led to a peak magnitude of 1.74 being recorded on the Richter Scale. The tremor data was recorded using equipment which is utilised to detect earthquakes, reported BBC.

Dr Antoine Septier, Dr Farnaz Kamranzad, and Professor Ben Edwards conducted the study. It was carried out by the University's Department of Earth, Ocean, and Environmental Sciences in partnership with Liverpool.

The club installed a seismometer, an instrument that measures ground movement in the Main Stand of Anfield. It then recorded activity inside the stadium which had a capacity of 60,415 for the match between the Reds and Spurs.

The second-biggest tremor (1.60) at the stadium was caused when Mohamed Salah scored a goal in the second half. According to the official data available on Liverpool's website, Cody Gakpo's effort measured 1.03, while Luis Diaz's equalising goal measured 0.64.

'We recorded incredible energy'

Professor Ben Edwards, who conducted the study at Anfield, said that his experiment helped record the stadium's incredible energy.

"This experiment gave us a unique opportunity to use seismology to capture a scientific record of the magnitude of Liverpool's historic title-clinching win," Liverpool's official website quoted him as saying.

"We recorded the incredible energy released both at the surface and below. Much like natural seismic events, these goals produced bursts of ground-shaking, triggered by the sheer passion of Liverpool fans. Their enthusiasm was literally powerful enough to move the Earth. We hope this work will inspire young people to engage with science and see Earth science as essential to building a more sustainable future," he added.

After Liverpool's 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Reds coach Arne Slot couldn't stop praising the huge crowd that gathered to support the club, which registered its second Premier League title and a record-equalling 20th First-Division title.

"During the game, after the game, it's been incredible how the support of the fans were and how our players played," the head coach said.

Liverpool will next take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, May 4. The Reds' Victory Parade will take place on Monday, May 26.