Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold closing in on move to Real Madrid: Reports

AFP |
Mar 25, 2025 07:52 PM IST

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a move to Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a move to Real Madrid when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season, according to reports on Tuesday.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a move to Real Madrid.(REUTERS)
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a move to Real Madrid.(REUTERS)

The defender has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer and talks between the 26-year-old and the Spanish giants are understood to be making progress.

The England international, who came through the youth ranks at Liverpool and has been at the Premier League club for more than two decades, has been able to discuss terms with overseas clubs since January.

Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut as an 18-year-old in 2016.

The right-back has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup with his boyhood club and is on course to add a second league crown this season, with Arne Slot's side currently 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players out of contract at the end of the season, with the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk still unclear.

Alexander-Arnold is currently out of action with an ankle injury and missed Liverpool's defeat to Newcastle in the League Cup final earlier this month.

Liverpool have declined to comment on the reports.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
