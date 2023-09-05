Louis van Gaal makes ‘bombshell’ claim about Lionel Messi-led Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup title win

Former Manchester United manager and former coach of Netherlands' national team, Louis van Gaal has made serious allegations about Lionel Messi-led Argentina's title triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Notably, Netherlands were ousted from the tournament after their defeat to Argentina in the quarter-final of the tournament. Louis van Gaal, Lionel Messi(File Photos)

"I don't really want to say much about it. When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it was all a premeditated game," said van Gaal, as translated from a quote by Dutch publication NOS.

Louis van Gaal has alleged that it was all a nice setup to make way for Messi to eventually realise his dream of winning the World Cup trophy.

"I mean everything I say. That Messi should become the world champion? I think so, yes," said van Gaal.

Notably, Argentina and Netherlands had faced off in the quarter-final of 2022 FIFA World Cup. In their match, the scores were tied at 2-2 after the end of extra time. Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries was sent off the field in the 128th minute as the referee showed him a red card. In the penalty shootout, Argentina won by 4-3 over the van Gaal-managed Netherlands.

Eventually, Messi-led Argentina had lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy with a thrilling win over France in the finals. In the final match, the scores were tied at 3-3 after the end of extra time. In the penalty shootout that followed, Argentina surpassed the defending champions by 4-2. Messi had scored two goals in the final match.

Until then, World Cup title was the only missing feather in Messi's cap. As the newly crowned champion, Messi realised his much sought after dream.