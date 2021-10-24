Home / Sports / Football / Madrid win 2-1 at Barcelona in first post-Messi 'clásico'
football

Madrid win 2-1 at Barcelona in first post-Messi 'clásico'

  • Defender Alaba turned goal-scorer in the 32nd minute with a wonderful curling shot from the left side of the area that the outstretched Marc-Andre ter Stegen could not stop.
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 24, 2021 Real Madrid's David Alaba celebrates scoring their first goal with Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 24, 2021 Real Madrid's David Alaba celebrates scoring their first goal with Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |

David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez scored as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at Camp Nou on Sunday in the rivals’ first clash since the exit of Lionel Messi.

Defender Alaba turned goal-scorer in the 32nd minute with a wonderful curling shot from the left side of the area that the outstretched Marc-Andre ter Stegen could not stop.

His strike came minutes after American Sergiño Dest squandered Barcelona’s best chance of the match when he sent his close-range shot soaring over the crossbar.

Vázquez added a second goal in stoppage time on a counterattack with Barcelona desperately thrown forward in search of an equalizer.

Sergio Agüero pulled one back for Barcelona on a cross from Dest in the final seconds.

The victory moved Madrid to the top of the Spanish league, level on points with Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Sociedad can reclaim the lead when it faces defending champion Atlético Madrid later Sunday.

The defeat was another blow to Barcelona which has struggled since its financial troubles kept it from re-signing Messi and other players. Ronald Koeman’s team was left in eighth place at five points adrift.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
real madrid fc barcelona
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out