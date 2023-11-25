close_game
News / Sports / Football / Man United forward Marcus Rashford will miss crucial Champions League match against Galatasaray

Man United forward Marcus Rashford will miss crucial Champions League match against Galatasaray

AP |
Nov 25, 2023 07:33 AM IST

Rashford was following a challenge on Elias Jelert in United's 4-3 loss against Copenhagen earlier this month

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United's Champions League game at Galatasaray next week after UEFA confirmed a one-match ban on Friday.

England's striker Marcus Rashford(AFP)
England's striker Marcus Rashford(AFP)

Rashford was following a challenge on Elias Jelert in United's 4-3 loss against Copenhagen earlier this month. United manager Erik ten Hag described it as “harsh,” but UEFA confirmed the decision by referee Donatas Rumsas after a VAR review had been upheld.

“I think when you freeze it, it always looks worse. I’m very disappointed about such decisions. I think the game is never meant to be like this,” Ten Hag said at the time. “It has nothing to do with football.”

Defeat to Copenhagen put United's hopes of advancing to the Champions League knockout stage in the balance.

United is currently bottom of Group A with three points. A loss to Galatasaray on Wednesday would end the three-time European champion's hopes in the competition.

Ten Hag will hope to have Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund available after he suffered a muscle strain against Luton before the recent international break. He could be back for Sunday's Premier League game against Everton, with a decision to be taken over his fitness on Saturday.

Luke Shaw is back from a thigh injury, which has ruled the England international out since August. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is available after suffering a knock playing for Cameroon. Christian Eriksen is out with a knee injury and Jonny Evans has a thigh problem.

Ten Hag said Mason Mount has an “issue” that needs to be assessed before the Everton game.

