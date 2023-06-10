Home / Sports / Football / Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: Treble-chasing Man City take on Inter in titanic clash
Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: Treble-chasing Man City take on Inter in titanic clash

Jun 10, 2023 10:27 PM IST
Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score UEFA Champions League Final: Follow here live score and latest updates of MCI vs INT UCL Final, in Istanbul.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score UEFA Champions League Final: Chasing a historic treble, Manchester City face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Sunday. The Pep Guardiola-managed side will be aiming to complete a treble, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup titles. City will rely a lot in particular on Erling Haaland. The former Dortmund striker has become his side's star man, and won the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 matches. He is also the UCL top scorer for this season with 12 in 10 fixtures. Meanwhile, Inter didn't win the Serie A title, finishing in third position, but did reign victorious in the Coppa Italia. The Serie A side boast a strong backline and will rely on counter-attacks to hurt City. The City backline will need to be wary of Inter's strike duo Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 10, 2023 10:27 PM IST

    Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: Man City's third-ever major European final

    City defeated Poland's Gornik Zabrze 2-1 in the 1970 Cup Winners' Cup final, and then lost to Chelsea 1-0 in the 2020-21 UCL final. This is their third major European final.

  • Jun 10, 2023 10:13 PM IST

    Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: First-ever meeting

    This is the first-ever meeting between both sides. It is also the first time when both sides take on each other for the first time in a UCL final, since Liverpool defeated AC Milan in 2005, which was also played in the same venue!

  • Jun 10, 2023 10:07 PM IST

    Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's UCL final between Man City and Istanbul, who will fight for the title in Istanbul. Stay tuned folks!

football
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 10:27 PM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

Dutch legend drops massive Man City vs Inter Champions League final prediction

A Dutch legend and 2009/10 Champions League winner predicted who will come out on top in the Manchester City vs Inter Milan UCL final.

Fans in front of a replica Champions League trophy ahead of the final.(REUTERS)
football
Published on Jun 10, 2023 06:50 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Igor Stimac to coach national team in Asian Games, new coach for U-23 qualifiers

The dates of this tournament clash with the Kings Cup in Thailand -- September 7-10 -- in which the senior national team under Stimac will take part.

Igor Stimac will be at the helm during the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzou, China(Indian Football)
football
Published on Jun 10, 2023 06:26 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Lionel Messi in Beijing for friendly before move to Miami

Messi has received a fervent welcome on each of his previous visits to China, which has a huge soccer fan base despite the struggles of the men's national team.

This is Messi's seventh visit to China
football
Published on Jun 10, 2023 06:19 PM IST
Reuters | , Beijing/shanghai

How can Inter break City's defence and extend Pep Guardiola's UCL drought

If City does beat Inter, which many believe will be the case, the Spaniard will become the first manager in history to lead them to a UCL crown.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with players during training ahead of UCL final(REUTERS)
football
Published on Jun 10, 2023 04:27 PM IST
ByShivam Saha

Manchester City vs Inter, Champions League final live streaming: Full details

It will also be a crowning moment for City, who despite all their successes in Premier League, are still looking for their first European trophy since 2008.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Erling Braut Haaland during training(REUTERS)
football
Published on Jun 10, 2023 12:28 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Football gasps for breath in violence-hit Manipur

Football may be the last thing on anyone’s mind, but the ethnic clashes has broken down the state’s expanding talent-generation network, writes Sharda Ugra

The Indian football team and Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.
football
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 02:59 PM IST
BySharda Ugra

India begin Intercontinental Cup campaign with 2-0 win over Mongolia

The only worrying part for head coach Igor Stimac was the inability of his attackers to find the opposition net on numerous occasions in the second half.

Indian football team during the match against Mongolia(Twitter)
football
Published on Jun 09, 2023 10:56 PM IST
PTI |

Naby Keïta leaves Liverpool to sign with Werder Bremen

Keïta leaves Liverpool after five years with a team which won every major prize in English football with the Premier League in 2020.

Naby Keita(AP)
football
Published on Jun 09, 2023 06:02 PM IST
AP |

Barcelona, Laporta blasted for 'league with fewer demands' remark on Messi

The comments have been met with ridicule from Barca fans, who view this as an excuse being provided by Barca president Laporta for being unable to sign Messi.

Lionel Messi (L) and Juan Laporta. (Getty Images)
football
Published on Jun 08, 2023 08:20 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Not easy to focus but Manipur players have been wonderful: Stimac

Udanta, Mahesh, Chhangte and Jeakson ready for India duty in the four-team Intercontinental Cup that begins on Friday.

India men's football team coach Igor Stimac. (Reuters)
football
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 08:10 PM IST
ByDhiman Sarkar, Kolkata

Liverpool sign Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister for £55 million

Liverpool signed Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister during the lap of appreciation (Reuters)
football
Published on Jun 08, 2023 06:34 PM IST
AFP |

Haaland looks set to replace Messi, Ronaldo as football's next global superstar

Say hello to Erling Haaland, whose record-breaking first season at Manchester City has seen him establish himself as probably the most lethal goal-scorer.

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland(AFP)
football
Published on Jun 08, 2023 06:02 PM IST
PTI |

Messi doesn't want 'pressure' of a Barca return: Xavi

Messi, 35, announced Wednesday he will play at American side Inter Miami in Major League Soccer after ending his two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

(FILES) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates(AFP)
football
Published on Jun 08, 2023 05:45 PM IST
AFP |

Barcelona react after Messi ignores Camp Nou return proposal by signing MLS deal

Messi clarified his reasons for choosing the MLS team over a return to FC Barcelona, a club where he spent close to twenty years of his professional career.

Lionel Messi will not be returning to FC Barcelona(Getty)
football
Published on Jun 08, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
