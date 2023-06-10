Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final: Treble-chasing Man City take on Inter in titanic clash

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score UEFA Champions League Final: Chasing a historic treble, Manchester City face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Sunday. The Pep Guardiola-managed side will be aiming to complete a treble, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup titles. City will rely a lot in particular on Erling Haaland. The former Dortmund striker has become his side's star man, and won the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 matches. He is also the UCL top scorer for this season with 12 in 10 fixtures. Meanwhile, Inter didn't win the Serie A title, finishing in third position, but did reign victorious in the Coppa Italia. The Serie A side boast a strong backline and will rely on counter-attacks to hurt City. The City backline will need to be wary of Inter's strike duo Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score Champions League Final Latest Updates