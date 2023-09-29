Manchester United allow Antony to return to training

Manchester United have released an official statement saying that their Brazilian winger Antony will resume training with the club. The statement informed that Antony will also be available for selection. Antony, who has been accused of physical aggression towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, was on a leave of absence from Manchester United since September 10. Manchester United's Antony reacts.(Reuters)

“Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so. As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case. As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse,” read an official statement shared by Manchester United.

Antony had last featured in a competitive game in Manchester United jersey during a 3-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal on September 3. Antony had come off the pitch in the 84th minute in that fixture. He has been in Brazil since reporting for national team duty following the defeat to Arsenal earlier this month. He was, however, withdrawn from the squad by the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF).

A report published by BBC claimed that Antony flew back to England from Brazil and he agreed to meet the Greater Manchester Police to face questions about the allegations levelled against him. The article went on to claim that Antony, who has already denied the charges, wanted to surrender his phone to Greater Manchester Police to make the investigation process smooth. According to an ESPN report, Antony arrived in Manchester from Sao Paulo earlier this week on Tuesday.

"I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made,” the 23-year-old Brazilian international had previously stated on social media.

United had completed the signing of Antony from Dutch side Ajax for a reported fee of £86 million. Antony signed a contract which would keep him at Old Trafford until 2027. Having represented the Red Devils in 48 matches so far, Antony has found the back of the net eight times. In the last Premier League campaign, Antony registered four goals and two assists in 25 appearances. In the current campaign, he has so far been part of four Premier League games.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail