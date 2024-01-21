close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Manchester United appoint Omar Berrada as CEO

Manchester United appoint Omar Berrada as CEO

Reuters |
Jan 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Berrada's start date will be confirmed in due course, while Patrick Stewart will continue as interim CEO.

Manchester United appointed Omar Berrada as its new chief executive officer, the club said in a statement on Saturday.

General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match(Action Images via Reuters)
General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match(Action Images via Reuters)

Berrada's start date will be confirmed in due course, while Patrick Stewart will continue as interim CEO.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The Club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar’s appointment represents the first step on this journey," the club said.

"Our stated ambition is to turn Manchester United back into a title-winning club. We are delighted that Omar is joining us to help us achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the pinnacle of English, European and world football."

Berrada, regarded as one of the most experienced executives in European football, currently holds the position of Director of Football Operations at City Football Group, where he oversees 11 clubs across five continents. He previously held senior positions at Barcelona.

United, who currently sits seventh in the Premier League table, bolstered its squad in the summer transfer window, with new signings including Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, Mason Mount from Chelsea and Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

In addition, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquired a minority stake last year, signaling a new beginning in the club's turnaround plan.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On