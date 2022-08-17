Manchester United legend Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo, urges attacker to 'stand up now and speak!'

Manchester United legend and former captain Gary Neville has slammed former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo over his Old Trafford future. Earlier in the summer, Ronaldo informed the club that he wanted a transfer, but his future is yet to be decided. The attacker also hasn't yet explained his position to the club's fans and also didn't applaud them after United's 0-4 defeat vs Brentford on Saturday. He has also gone on to blast the media for 'telling lies' and has promised to reveal the truth about his situation 'in a couple of weeks'.

Taking to Twitter, Neville lashed out at Ronaldo and asked him to 'stand up now and speak'. He wrote, "Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!"

Other than not applauding the fans against Brentford, Ronaldo also caught everyone's attention with his reaction to David de Gea. The goalkeeper was in horrible form and committed two howlers to gift two early goals to Brentford. For the first goal, Ronaldo was dispossessed before De Gea let a weak shot roll under him. For the second goal, the Spaniard tried to play from the back, only to put Christian Eriksen in a tough spot and he lost the ball as Mathias Jensen scored. After the goal, Ronaldo was livid and could be seen waving his arms in anger towards De Gea.

Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo made it 4-0 for Brentford before the interval. After the match, De Gea apologised for his performance. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, ""I'm just taking my responsibility today. I think I cost three points for my team. It was a poor performance from myself. After the first mistake and then the second, it was very difficult for my team-mates. At the moment it's tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot - (if I had) the result would be different."

"Of course we have to react much better and be capable of scoring goals. It was a poor performance."

