Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make first-ever India tour in December

Football legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is all set for his maiden visit to India as the Manchester United fan and founder of Ace of Pubs, Tilak Gaurang Shah will be hosting the exciting three-city tour from December 15 to 17. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time as Manchester United's manager(Getty)

Solskjaer is a renowned name in the football world and enjoys a huge fanbase in India as well. The former Manchester United manager is also among the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club. His sensational last-minute winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich is still fresh in the memories of football fans across the world.

“I have heard a lot about Manchester United fans in India from Tilak and I simply had to experience the fandom myself. I’m thrilled to join the fans in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and looking forward to an unforgettable time. This marks my first visit to the beautiful country, and I can’t wait to be here. Best wishes and see you soon!,” Solskjaer expressed his excitement.

Manchester United fans in India will be treated with a life-time opportunity to get live glimpses of their favourite star as Solskjaer will ignite football fervour across the country when he lands in Bengaluru — the first city of his tour, on December 15.

While Solskjaer’s trip to India was finalised earlier this year, Tilak is confident of successfully hosting this exceptional tour and making it memorable for the Indian fans. Tilak, Founder of Ace of Pubs, said: “I have been an ardent Manchester United fan for more than two decades now and visit Old Trafford once every quarter for a regular dose of footballing entertainment. After talking to Ole about United’s popularity in India, I knew his network and expertise could act as a catalyst in redefining football back home. Ace of Pubs aspires to infuse the Old Trafford fervour in India. The tour will start from Bengaluru followed by Mumbai and Delhi on December 16 and 17 respectively. This will be a momentous occasion not only for Manchester United supporters but also all football fans in India.”

The football fever that accompanies the visit of the legendary icon Solskjaer will be nothing short of electrifying.

For Manchester United fans, it will be the best opportunity to get up, close and personal with Solskjaer, who will also share his favourite Premier League tales and every fan, attending the event, will receive an authenticated 1999 Champions League final jersey signed by Solskjaer himself.

Ace of Pubs is India’s largest quizzing company which conducts over 200 events per month across India and the UAE, and the bootstrapped startup company specialises in experiential events with a strong football fan network across all major cities in India and in Dubai. Making the moment even more special for the fans, the Platinum Ticket holders will get an opportunity to be part of an exclusive meet and greet with Solskjaer whereas all Platinum and Sapphire Ticket holders will get a chance to click a photo with one of the all-time greats.

During his visit, Solskjaer will hold gala dinners with fans in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. Club ITC & ITC Hotels and Johnnie Walker have pledged their support as hospitality and celebration partners respectively. Ace of Trades has come on board as the Corporate engagement partner.

BookMyShow, Paytm Insider and Zomato Live will jointly facilitate ticket sales, and 12th Man Brewing has joined as gameday partners in Mumbai.

Following his playing career, Solskjaer also collaborated with the iconic coach Sir Alex Ferguson, coaching the Manchester United first team strikers in the 2007-08 season. He also transitioned into management as he assumed the role of manager at the Old Trafford in 2019 succeeding Jose Mourinho. Popularly known as the baby-faced assassin, Solskjaer has also played 67 matches for Norway, scoring 23 times for his country.