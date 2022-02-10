Manchester United star Paul Pogba reacts to Karnataka hijab row, shares Instagram story involving 'religious mobs'

Protests for and against the hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women) in educational institutions have intensified in Karnataka and the demonstrations have also turned violent in some places.

The hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

The episode has drawn reactions from several prominent names so far and Manchester United star Paul Pogba has also shed light on the row. The French footballer took to Instagram and shared a story while highlighting the ongoing situation in India.

Following the protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE). The Karnataka High court has also asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people until the matter gets resolved.

Famous Footballer Paul Pogba puts Hijab Controversy related story in his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/fOBgiDxmEm — ??????? Mojito (@classic_mojito) February 10, 2022

The 28-year-old Pogba made his first league start since mid-October against Burnley and hammered home his first goal of the season. Manchester United gained a lead at the Turf Moor but conceded an equalizer to Jay Rodriguez two minutes after the half-time interval.

The Red Devils could not find a winner despite plenty of late pressure as they were held to a 1-1 draw. Ralf Rangnick's men have also dropped to fifth in the points table with 39 points from 23 games, one behind West Ham United on the fourth spot.

With limited appearances this season, Pogba has been frequently linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The midfielder, who was nearly three months on the sidelines with a thigh problem, could leave United as a free agent at the end of the season.

