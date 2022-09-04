Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League: All you need to know - MUN vs ARS head-to-head, team news, key stats

Premier League: All you need to know about Manchester United vs Arsenal clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, with head-to-head details, team news and injuries, form.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be on the bench for Manchester United vs Arsenal.(AFP)
Hoping to take a four-point lead on top of the Premier League table, Arsenal will be aiming to maintain their perfect start against Manchester United, at Old Trafford on Sunday. Managed by Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have won their first five matches in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals and conceding only four. They are up against a home side, who have slowly overcome a poor start to their campaign. After back-to-back defeats in their opening two matches, United won their next three games.

Speaking ahead of the match, United manager Erik ten Hag said, "I have seen Arsenal, a tough opponent, they have started really well as we all know in the season and you can see there is a team who are [a] long [time] together, with a coach who brings his philosophy in the team. So, this is a good test and I’m really looking forward [to it]. We will pick the right XI to start but as you see, it’s not only a team, we have a squad and also, today, the subs who came on did really well so I’m happy with that. That is what we have to construct further."

Hoping to make it the first time Arsenal has started a Premier League season with six consecutive wins, Arteta said, "It’s not something new. We’ve done it, we have to do it again and we have to believe from today, yesterday and straight after the game that we are capable of going there and playing how we want in the match."

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League: Head-to-head

Both sides have faced each other 60 ties with Manchester United coming out on top with 25 wins. Meanwhile, Arsenal have won 17 times, with 18 fixtures ended as draws.

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League: Form

Manchester United: WWWLL (Lost first two games, followed by three wins)

Arsenal: WWWWW (Won first five games)

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League: Team news and injuries

Antony is expected to feature against Arsenal, having completed his first training session with Manchester United on Friday. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial has been ruled out due to an injury, with Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams also expected not to feature due to fitness issues. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are also doubtful for Sunday's match.

Arsenal will be without THomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny due to injuries. Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard are also doubtful for the match, Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been ruled out.

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League - Key stats

- Manchester United have won only one of their last eight Premier League matches against Arsenal (drawn three and lost four).

- Arsenal have won only one of their last 15 Premier League away matches against Arsenal (drawn five and lost nine), since their 1-0 win in November 2020.

- Arsenal have lost more Premier League matches against Manchester United than any they have vs any other opponent (17), while only at Anfield (69) have they conceded more away goals than at Old Trafford (49).

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League: Predicted XI

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea, Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, McTominay, Fernandes, Eriksen, Elanga, Sancho, Rashford

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Tierney, Xhaka, White, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Saka, Jesus

