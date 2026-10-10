Manuel Neuer's error gifts Augsburg’s Robin Fellhauer fastest goal in Bundesliga history

New Delhi: A moment of Bundesliga history unfolded at the WWK Arena on Saturday as Augsburg’s Robin Fellhauer capitalised on a rare Manuel Neuer error to score the fastest goal the league has ever seen. Bayern Munich’s Neuer blunder leads to Bundesliga’s fastest-ever goal in Augsburg draw. (REUTERS)

Fellhauer took advantage of the Bayern Munich legend Neuer trying to chip the ball over Augsburg's midfield after receiving it straight from kick-off. However, he completely mistimed it and played it directly into Fellhauer's path, who had the simplest of jobs then, run the ball into the open net to make Bundesliga history.

The 8-second goal broke the previous record goal in the Bundesliga's 63-year history, which was earlier jointly held by Kevian Volland and Karim Bellarabi at 9 seconds.

Bellarabi's goal came while playing for Bayer Leverkusen against Dortmund on August 23, 2014. It was Neuer who conceded Volland's goal in the Hoffenheim-Bayern Munich clash on August 22, 2015.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern entered the game aiming to return to the top of the points table and replace Borussia Dortmund, but an early goal put them under pressure, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Bayern found it tough to crack Augsburg's defence till the 55th minute when Ismael Saibari equalised.

But Augsburg's No. 9 Rodrigo Ribeiro struck in the 64th minute to restore the lead. Bayern relentlessly tried to get the equaliser again and it was an 88th-minute goal from Nathaniel Brown that settled the match for a draw.

Harry Kane, who was in great goal-scoring form in the international break, assisted the two goals.

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Bayern have suffered just one defeat in their last 47 league matches, and that too came against Augsburg in January. Saturday’s draw once again denied them the opportunity to reclaim the top spot.

Dortmund still on top Borussia Dortmund too stumbled on Friday, surrendering a two-goal lead as former player Niclas Fullkrug inspired Werder Bremen’s dramatic comeback to force a 2-2 draw after Ludovit Reis had pulled one back.

Dortmund appeared to be cruising at 2-0 through goals from Daniel Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck with just minutes left. The draw cost them a chance to open a league campaign with five straight wins for the first time since 2015. Yet, Bayern’s own stumble against Augsburg means Dortmund remain at the top, for now.