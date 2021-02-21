IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Martinez and Lukaku send Inter four clear after derby win
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
football

Martinez and Lukaku send Inter four clear after derby win

Inter got off to the perfect start as Lukaku crossed for strike partner Martinez to head home after just five minutes to give his side the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST

Two goals from Lautaro Martinez and one from Romelu Lukaku earned Inter Milan a 3-0 win over AC Milan in Sunday's derby clash at the San Siro, sending Antonio Conte's side four points clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

Inter got off to the perfect start as Lukaku crossed for strike partner Martinez to head home after just five minutes to give his side the lead.

Three stunning saves at the start of the second half from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic kept his side in front as Milan came out with added impetus in the second half.

Those stops proved crucial as Martinez finished a fine, flowing Inter move to score his 13th Serie A goal of the season to give his side some breathing space in the 57th minute.

Not to be outdone, Lukaku made sure of a fourth league win in a row for Inter with a well-taken goal in the 66th minute, as the league leaders moved onto 53 points, four clear of Milan.

"We have suffered a lot this year with two early eliminations in the Italian Cup and the Champions League," Martinez told DAZN.

"Winning the league is the only goal that remains and we are fighting for that. We are very happy to be above everyone else."

This latest Milan derby was the first time the old foes had faced off as the top two sides in Serie A since April 2011, with both teams looking to end Juventus' nine-year title-winning streak.

The match was also the first meeting between Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic since their feisty clash in last month’s Coppa Italia match, a tussle that got so heated the Italian Football Federation opened an inquiry in the aftermath.

But while the frustrated Ibrahimovic was substituted in the second half, Lukaku excelled.

He turned provider for Martinez early on as the pair combined to score a Serie A goal for the sixth time this season.

Milan could not find a way past veteran Inter keeper Handanovic, with his one-handed save to deny Ibrahimovic the pick of three early second-half stops.

The in-form Lukaku went one clear of Cristiano Ronaldo as Serie A’s leading goalscorer this season, taking his tally to 17 as he completed the 3-0 win.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lautaro martinez romelu lukaku inter milan ac milan
Close
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
football

Martinez and Lukaku send Inter four clear after derby win

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Inter got off to the perfect start as Lukaku crossed for strike partner Martinez to head home after just five minutes to give his side the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
football

Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw in southern derby of ISL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 10th minute which was cancelled out by Gary Hooper's 29th-minute strike from the spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona held 1-1 by Cádiz; Messi record 506th league game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Lionel Messi appeared to put Barcelona on its way to an easy win in his club-record 506th league appearance in Spain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
football

FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in ISL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:36 PM IST
FC Goa took the lead through Igor Angulo (20th minute) and Redeem Tlang (23rd) before Suresh Wangjam (33rd) reduced Bengaluru's deficit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1(Pool via REUTERS)
West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1(Pool via REUTERS)
football

West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1, into top 4 of Premier League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:52 PM IST
West Ham has only lost one of its last nine league games, whereas Tottenham has lost five of its last six.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 18, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 18, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
football

Man Utd coaching staff self-isolating, Newcastle game to go ahead

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The Old Trafford club did not say whether the coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Former Chennaiyin FC U-18 player dies in road accident in Kerala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The 18-year old Aloysius was killed in a collision involving two motorcycles at Avanakuzhi in Kerala on Saturday, family sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
football

Madrid moves closer to the top in Spain as Atlético stalls

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Madrid won 1-0 at Valladolid on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win, while Atlético lost points for the second straight match in a 2-0 home loss against Levante that ended its 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

AP, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
football

Leaders Atletico slump to shock defeat at home to Levante

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:18 PM IST
After a poor first half, Atletico came out fighting in the second but could not beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas despite firing 28 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. They also hit the post and had an Angel Correa goal ruled out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Munich's Kingsley Coman, center, challenges for the ball with and Frankfurt's Tuta, right, and Sebastian Rode.(AP)
Munich's Kingsley Coman, center, challenges for the ball with and Frankfurt's Tuta, right, and Sebastian Rode.(AP)
football

Younes sparkles as Eintracht stun Bayern 2-1

Reuters, Frankfurt
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Former Germany international Younes helped to set up Daichi Kamada for the hosts' first goal in the 12th minute as Frankfurt stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Pool via REUTERS.(Pool via REUTERS)
Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Pool via REUTERS.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel's in-form Chelsea held to 1-1 draw at Southampton

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Chelsea remain in fourth place, a point ahead of West Ham United, who play on Sunday, and three points clear of Liverpool who host Everton later on Saturday. Southampton are 13th.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul KP(Twitter/Indian Football Team)
Rahul KP(Twitter/Indian Football Team)
football

Great I M Vijayan keeps motivating me, says Rahul

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Apart from the former Indian captain, other players like Mohammed Rafi and NP Pradeep also hail from the hotspot of Kerala football and these veterans now play important roles in the development of youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
football

Zidane praises Mbappe for hat trick at Camp Nou

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Mbappe scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain trounced Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. A day later Halland netted a double to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 3-2 win at Sevilla’s Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Racist abuse of footballers on social media has been widespread in recent weeks, but many voices in the game believe the gesture is no long have the effect that it originally did.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP