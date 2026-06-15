Mattias Svanberg scores 16-second goal for Sweden, second fastest for a substitute in FIFA World Cup history

Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg made history on Monday morning, scoring the second-fastest goal by a substitute in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The 27-year-old Svanberg entered the field at 83:19, as Sweden prepared to take a free-kick in the Tunisian final third. 18 seconds later, he had put the ball in the back of the net with his first touch. Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg made history on Monday (REUTERS)

The outright record for fastest goal from a substitute player is held by Uruguay’s Richard Morales, who scored against Senegal just 16 seconds after entering the fray.

Svanberg’s goal was initially disallowed by the assistant referee for offside. It was only after a lengthy VAR review that the goal was finally given. Svanberg had been in an offside position from Yasin Ayari’s initial free-kick, but Alexander Isak’s attempted flick had produced the lightest of feather touches that meant Svanberg was onside and the goal would stand.

Also Read: Iran football team lands in Los Angeles shortly before US peace agreement, to protests displaying anti-regime banners The Blagult eventually ran out 5-1 winners. Yasin Ayari stole the headlines with a thunderbolt to open the scoring and another to cap off a fine opening evening for manager Graham Potter. Star strikers Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres were both on the scoresheet and assisted too (two and one, respectively). But it is Svanberg who goes down in history.

Svanberg came through the famed Malmö FF academy, which produced the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Emil Forsberg, and made 47 appearances for the senior team. In 2018, he signed for Serie A side Bologna, making 123 appearances over 4 years. In 2022, he signed for VFL Wolfsburg, where he has made 113 appearances to date.

The goal from the instant-impact substitute marked a dream World Cup debut for the midfielder, especially after an injury-plagued couple of years. A succession of shoulder, knee and hamstring issues had restricted him to only a single appearance for the national team between March 2024 and November 2025. He played 62 and 66 minutes against Switzerland and Slovenia, respectively, on his return to action, helping Sweden qualify for the World Cup Qualifying semifinals.

In the pre-World Cup friendlies, he played 45 minutes against Norway and 65 minutes against Greece, scoring a goal against the former. On Monday, he needed only seconds to make his mark, but it is not seconds but minutes that he will want more of. Regardless, with difficult fixtures on the horizon against the Netherlands and Japan, it will be moments of clarity and magic that he will need to produce the most.