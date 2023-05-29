Home / Sports / Football / Mauricio Pochettino to become Chelsea manager on two-year deal

Mauricio Pochettino to become Chelsea manager on two-year deal

AP |
May 29, 2023 05:48 PM IST

Pochettino will take up the role on July 1 after agreeing to 2-year contract, with the club having the option of keeping him on for a further year.

Chelsea hired Mauricio Pochettino as manager on Monday, tasking the Argentine coach with getting the best out of an expensively assembled squad that has underperformed at the start of a new era for the English club.

Mauricio Pochettino(AFP)
Mauricio Pochettino(AFP)

Pochettino will take up the role on July 1, Chelsea said, after agreeing to a two-year contract, with the club having the option of keeping him on for a further year.

It is Pochettino's first coaching role since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July last year and marks his return to the Premier League, where he had an impressive 5 1/2-year spell with Tottenham that included a run to the Champions League final.

Pochettino had been widely expected to take the Chelsea job, which is considered one of the most high-profile positions in European soccer.

He is the permanent successor to Graham Potter, who was fired in March after nearly seven months in charge. Frank Lampard has led the team on an interim basis since then and the team finished the Premier League in 12th place.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
