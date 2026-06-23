Messi, Mbappe and Haaland have shown the way: What Ronaldo can learn from all three to end World Cup scoring drought

It was in those nine hours between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning that football fans found a paradise of goalscoring perfection. Cristiano Ronaldo is under immense pressure to end his goal-scoring drought. (Getty Images via AFP) Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland scored two goals apiece in an exquisite display that married technical brilliance and positional acumen with ruthless efficiency, as Argentina, France and Norway qualified for the Round of 32 with two wins from two. Messi followed up his first-round hat-trick with two more goals against Austria, while Mbappe and Haaland both scored their second successive brace versus Iraq and Senegal, respectively. The cherry on top of the proverbial cake was the variety in the types of goals they scored, and it all stemmed from the unique profile and playstyle of each of the three superstars. Inevitably, the spotlight will now shift to Cristiano Ronaldo. In stark contrast to the glittering displays of his fellow forwards, the Portugal striker endured a lacklustre goalless outing in his first match. While Messi scored in his sixth straight World Cup match, Ronaldo made it five on the trot without a goal. He will doubtless be doubly motivated to turn things around against Uzbekistan tonight. So, what worked for Messi, Mbappe and Haaland? And crucially, can that build a two-step blueprint for CR7 to end his goal drought? 1. Movement in the box Ronaldo is an out-and-out striker. His kingdom is the penalty box, and despite age and rust, he is lethal inside it. His closest stylistic contemporary in this comparison is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has only registered 20 and 22 touches against Iraq and Senegal, respectively, in an equitable range to Ronaldo’s 25 touches against DR Congo. But Haaland has four goals to Ronaldo’s none. A closer look at their heatmaps (sourced from FotMob) shows how Haaland has been far more active across the breadth of the six-yard box. Against Iraq, Haaland almost exclusively operated within the keeper’s box, while against Senegal (with keeper Edouard Mendy a much more dominant box presence and deterrence), he operated between the six- and eighteen-yard boxes, with greater activity on the left side. Indeed, it was from this pocket that he converted from Martin Ødegaard’s throughball.

Erling Haaland's heatmap in the World Cup so far. (fotmob.com)

Ronaldo’s movement, in contrast, was remarkably limited. Inside the opposition box, he was almost exclusively rooted to the penalty spot. It was a far cry from the trickery, unpredictability and efficiency that have defined his post-30s career as a centre-forward.

Ronaldo's touchmap vs DR Congo (fotmob.com)

A striker’s movement in the box is a boon for the team, for two main reasons. First and foremost, it provides clarity for the striker’s teammates. This is where I am running; this is where you should play the pass. Haaland does not attack the back post because that is where the ball is played; David Moller Wolfe crosses the ball to the back post because that is the zone, the blind spot of the defender, that Haaland will lurk and attack and score from for his first goal against Iraq. Secondly, it attracts the opposition defenders and creates space for others. As Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez did for Lionel Messi’s third goal against Algeria and first goal against Austria, respectively. Take a look at Messi’s heatmap across the two matches. Against Austria, he was consistently hovering at a twelve-yard distance, between the eighteen- and six-yard box. Against Algeria, he was somewhat active around the penalty spot (although most of that heat activity is from when he tapped in his second goal of the night), but much more active at the edge of the box. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe will stop at nothing in pursuit of Lionel Messi’s World Cup immortality

Lionel Messi's touch map in the World Cup so far. (fotmob.com)