Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: MEX and KOR eye knockout berth in crucial Group A clash

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Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: MEX face KOR in their second group stage fixture.

Mexico vs South Korea LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Having won their respective campaign openers, Mexico and South Korea will look to qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockouts when they meet on Thursday. Mexico are on top of the table after their 2-0 win vs South Africa. Meanwhile, South Korea are second, with a lower goal difference, after their 2-1 win over Czechia. Both Czechia and South Africa played out a 1-1 draw on Thursday, which makes it easier for Mexico and South Korea to finish in first and second positions. The new format will see eight of the best-ranked third-placed teams qualify for the knockouts, meaning a win will be enough for them. For the co-hosts, facing South Korea will be a tougher test. The build-up to the game also saw controversy after a mystery drone was spotted over South Korea's training ground on Tuesday. The South Korean coach called it unfortunate. Speaking to Reuters, Hong Myung-bo said, "It did not impact us significantly, but while we were preparing for the match, that was the most important timing, so what happened was unfortunate," he said.

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