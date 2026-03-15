Michael Carrick’s future as Manchester United manager uncertain, co-owner drops cryptic response: ‘Not going there’

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is impressed with Michael Carrick's performance as interim boss. Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim in January, and since his arrival, United have transformed into the Premier League's most in-form team, bagging 19 points from 24.

United have also climbed to third position, triggering Champions League hopes. Although United lost to Newcastle United in their last meeting, Ratcliffe hailed Carrick's impact.

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Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Michael Carrick's future Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said, "He's doing an excellent job. Yeah, absolutely."

When asked if Carrick would be given the permanent manager tag, Ratcliffe had a cryptic reaction. "Not going there," he said.

Speaking on United's Champions League hopes, he said, "Yes, clearly we're thinking about that. But there's still seven or eight games to go. Still a while yet."

United face Aston Villa in their upcoming fixture on Sunday, who are also facing Lille in the Europa League on Friday. "It's a tough league. Most teams, if not every team, has suffered that in recent times so it's putting things in perspective and putting it in a shape where we can improve", said Ratcliffe.

"We've taken a lot of confidence from [games recently] as a group and what we show we can achieve and how we play. It's an important game, there's no getting away from it. It's a fantastic game. We've put ourselves in a position now where there's an awful lot to play for so really embracing the situation and looking forward to the next game," he added.

Both Aston Villa and United are level on points, with the latter ahead on goal difference. A win will be crucial for both sides.

Possible replacements According to reports, United are unsure about signing Carrick permanently. The club have shortlisted Unai Emery, who is currently at Aston Villa; Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola; Roberto De Zerbi; Julian Nagelsmann; and Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking ahead of the Villa game, Carrick said, "I think we're always in a test. It's always about what's next, what you're going to react [like], whether you've won, whether you haven't won. What's going to be the reaction? What's the emotions in the group? What's the motivation for the next game? And driving that forward."