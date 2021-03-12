Milan grab draw at Man United, wins for Arsenal and Tottenham
A stoppage-time header from defender Simon Kjaer earned AC Milan a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the blockbuster Europa League last-16 first-leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Kjaer's goal after teenager Amad Diallo had given United the lead leaves the clash of the heavyweights in the balance ahead of the second leg in the San Siro next week.
Ajax Amsterdam put one foot in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Swiss side Young Boys -- the goals all coming after the hour mark from Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey.
Arsenal are in a strong position thanks to a 3-1 win at Olympiakos in which with Martin Odegaard scored his first goal for the club and Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny struck late on.
The English side were knocked out last year by Olympiakos but now look set to progress, as do their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur who had a Harry Kane brace to thank for a 2-0 home win over Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.
Europa League regulars Villarreal and their La Liga rivals Granada are also well-placed to reach the last eight. Villarreal beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 away with goals by Pau Torres and Raul Albiol while Granada beat Molde 2-0 with former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado on target.
Manchester United and Milan have clashed 10 times down the years in Europe, winning five apiece, but it was the first time they had locked horns since United claimed a 7-2 aggregate victory in the Champions League last 16 in 2010.
STIFFER OPPOSITION
Milan lost 4-0 at Old Trafford on that occasion but this time they provided far stiffer opposition.
United were fortunate to go in level at the break as Milan's Rafael Leao had a fifth-minute effort ruled out for offside and the visitors had a Franck Kessie strike ruled out for a questionable handball call by VAR.
The 18-year-old Diallo, who joined United from Serie A club Atalanta in January, came on as a halftime substitute and claimed his first goal for the English side five minutes later.
Picked out by a lofted ball from Bruno Fernandes he found the net with a smart back-header over Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Dan James missed a sitter for United when he turned a cross by Mason Greenwood wide but Milan got the reward they deserved in stoppage time when Kjaer headed Rade Krunic's corner past Dean Henderson.
It was the first goal United had conceded in 503 minutes in all competitions and means they will have their work cut out in next week's second leg.
"We're very disappointed to concede with one of the last kicks of the game," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
"That makes it harder of course, but it was always going to be down to the second game there anyway."
Newly crowned Scottish champions Rangers fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Slavia Prague.
Romanian Nicolae Stanciu fired the Czech side ahead in the sixth minute with a superb strike but Steven Gerrard's side drew level through Filip Helander.
In the night's other tie, AS Roma enjoyed a 3-0 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk with goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephan El Shaarawy and Gianluca Mancini.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd's De Gea 'touch and go' for West Ham clash, says Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany
- The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held in Qatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton's Calvert-Lewin learning to feed off the criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delighted to see Indian players develop: Damian Willoughby
- City Football Group’s India CEO Damian Willoughby reflects on Mumbai City’s successful season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan grab draw at Man United, wins for Arsenal and Tottenham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haaland faces unclear future after Champions League heroics
- The Norwegian striker is still only 20 but has shown he can score goals against almost any opposition. His two strikes against Sevilla on Tuesday made him the youngest player ever to reach 20 goals in the Champions League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Champions League exit shows Barca rebuild will take time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal to undergo knee surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany coach Joachim Low says time is right to step aside
- The 61-year-old Low said leaving after the European Championship this summer, instead of after the World Cup next year, will give his successor the time to prepare for Euro 2024 in Germany.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal desperate to avert record winless streak against Spurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koeman hopes his new-look Barcelona convinces Messi to stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19, says he's feeling 'fine'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG in good hands with super keeper Navas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox