Mohamed Salah sets new Premier League landmark, becomes first player to achieve massive feat

Liverpool cruised to a 6-3 win vs Tottenham in their latest Premier League fixture, on Sunday. The Reds took the lead via Luis Diaz in the 23rd-minute, and then Alexis Mac Allister made it 2-0 in the 36th-minute. James Maddison responded for Tottenham in the 41st-minute, but Dominik Szoboszlai had other plans and made it 3-1 just before half-time. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fifth goal vs Tottenham.(Action Images via Reuters)

With Liverpool in total control, the second-half saw four goals, but Tottenham failed to level proceedings. Mohamed Salah made it 4-1 in the 54th-minute and then got his brace few minutes later. Dejan Kulusevski began the Tottenham comeback in the 72nd-minute, and Dominic Solanke added another 11 minutes later, but it wasn’t enough as Liverpool sealed their win.

In what is probably Salah’s final season at Liverpool, his two goals and two assists saw him become the first player to reach double figures for both categories before Christmas in a Premier League season. Salah now has 15 goals this season and 11 assists. He is leading in the Golden Boot race, ahead of his closest rival Erling Haaland, who has bagged 13 goals.

Commenting on his achievement, Salah said, “I didn't think about it before the game, to be fair.”

“But it's something that makes me happy and proud. I just keep working hard,” he added.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his side for the win. Speaking after the match, he said, “Until 60-65 minutes [in] I really, really, really enjoyed what I saw. But then you also saw that, no matter how much quality players have, they think they don't have to run anymore.”

“In this league, especially against Tottenham because they are so good with the ball as well, they immediately start to create. And that's what they did, and they scored two goals. I was happy that the sixth one went in, to be fair,” he added.

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League table before Christmas, and have registered 39 points in 16 matches, ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who have bagged 35 in 17 fixtures.