close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Mo Salah to return soon? Liverpool Assistant manager drops crucial update after Egypt forward triggers panic at Anfield

Mo Salah to return soon? Liverpool Assistant manager drops crucial update after Egypt forward triggers panic at Anfield

Reuters |
Jan 23, 2024 11:03 PM IST

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah will travel to England to undergo treatment after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to play in three to four weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery from injury, the Premier League side's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said on Tuesday.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah leaves the field after sustaining an injury (AP)
Egypt's Mohamed Salah leaves the field after sustaining an injury (AP)

The Egypt international will travel to England to undergo treatment after sustaining a hamstring injury before halftime in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan, triggering panic at Liverpool.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"It's a proper tear in his hamstring so it's expected (he will) return to play in three to four weeks if everything goes smooth and everything goes right," Lijnders told reporters ahead of Liverpool's League Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham.

"It will go smooth and it will go right because of how we've treated his body before."

The Dutchman added that medical personnel from Liverpool and Egypt agreed he would undergo treatment in England, rather than remain with the national team who have reached the last 16 of the tournament.

"(What) I'm really happy about is the medical team of Egypt and the medical team of Liverpool football club really worked together and were in close contact and both made this decision," he added.

"Our medical team decided for him to come back and to give him the best possible chance to come back if we reach the (League Cup) final."

Liverpool, who have won the League Cup a record nine times, travel to Craven Cottage on Wednesday with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg. They will be boosted by the likely return of left back Andy Robertson who has been sidelined since October with a shoulder injury.

"He's only trained once so he's pushing himself in the squad which is nice because he's one of our captains so that's really important. The medical team said it's a coaching decision so he's in (against Fulham)," Lijnders said.

Liverpool lead the Premier League standings by five points ahead of champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand. A quick return for Salah could be crucial in helping Juergen Klopp's side claim a second Premier League title.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On