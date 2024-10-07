Mohun Bagan seek legal opinion after AFC decision

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant are seeking legal opinion and are likely to appeal to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after the continental body decided that the Kolkata giants had withdrawn from Asian Champions League 2 because they did not travel to Tabriz, Iran, for the match against Tractor FC citing security concerns. Mohun Bagan are contemplating legal steps after the Asian body ruled that they were deemed to have withdrawn from the Asian Champions League competition after refusing to travel to Iran for a game. (PTI)

“This is a one-sided decision and we are consulting lawyers,” said a Mohun Bagan official. Given the sensitive nature of the issue, the official requested anonymity.

After 35 players submitted a signed undertaking refusing to travel because of escalating conflict in west Asia, Mohun Bagan had requested that the match be deferred or moved to a neutral venue.

In a report on its website on Monday, AFC said: “In accordance with Article 5.2 of AFC Champions League 2 2024/25 Competition Regulations, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the ACL 2 competition after the club failed to report to Tabriz ... against Tractor FC on October 2, 2024.” the AFC said.

“Consequently, all matches played by Mohun Bagan SG are cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of Competition Regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals in the club’s matches shall be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in Group A pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations.

“The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) as appropriate for their decision(s).”

Mohun Bagan played one match in the competition, a 0-0 home draw against Tajikistan’s FC Ravshan on September 18. Qatar’s Al-Wakrah completes the four-team group.

A Mohun Bagan official was quoted by PTI as saying: “We have decided to not travel to Iran keeping our players’ safety and security in mind, because that is paramount. We have also written to the ministry of external affairs as their advisory states that you can go to Iran or Israel on your own responsibility.”

Having skipped the match in Asia, Mohun Bagan beat Mohammedan Sporting 3-0 in the Indian Super League here on Saturday. Going into the international break, they are fourth in the standings with seven points from four games.