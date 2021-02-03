Mumbai City claw back to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1
Kerala Blasters squandered a lead once again to go down 1-2 to Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday. Adam Le Fondre's 67th-minute penalty proved decisive after Bipin Singh (46th) had earlier cancelled out Vicente Gomez first-half goal (27th) for the Kerala side.
Kerala made three changes as Bakary Kone, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Yondrembem Denechendra found places in starting XI, while for Sergio Lobera's Mumbai, Adam Le Fondre, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Cy Goddard were given a start. The first-half was an exciting affair filled with plenty of action, including a goal, missed chances, and some goalkeeping heroics from both teams.
Raynier Fernandes came close in the eighth minute but his shot from outside the box went just over the bar. Then it was Le Fondre who had one of the best chances of the game. In the 11th minute, he dodged past two Kerala defenders, but his shot from a narrow-angle beat both the keeper and the post.
Le Fondre was handed yet another chance when Hugo Boumous pounced on a loose pass, but the Englishman shot wide. While the strikers were misfiring for Mumbai, their goalkeeper was at his best. Amrinder Singh dived fully to deny Kone from scoring a header. He then denied Rahul KP from close and frustrated Jordan Murray too. From the resulting corner, Kerala took the lead.
Sahal Abdul Samad sent in a perfect delivery in the area where Gomez got off his marker and headed in. Kerala's Albino Gomes was called into action when Bipin evaded a couple of opponents on the flank and crossed to Boumous, but his header was easily saved by the custodian. The half-time talk from Lobera seemed to have worked on his squad as the Islanders got back into the game soon after the restart.
Le Fondre set Goddard on the right as the latter evaded a tackle from opponents and attempted a shot. However, it took a deflection and went towards Bipin at the far post, who found the back of the net from a tight angle. Kerala kept pressing but Amrinder stood strong. The keeper continued to frustrate their opponents as he denied Murray and Rahul once again.
At the other end, Mumbai were awarded a penalty when Le Fondre was fouled in the box by Costa Nhamoinesu. This time, Le Fondre didn't make a mistake as he smashed the ball past Albino. Mumbai managed to maintain their one-goal lead till the final whistle to extend their lead at the top.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Table-toppers Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC play out goalless draw
- A draw for Churchill Brothers means that they retain their pole position in the Hero I-League while Aizawl FC can slip down the table, depending on how TRAU fare.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City claw back to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Bengal coach Fowler suspended for making remarks against ISL referees
- Fowler was handed the punishment by the All-India Football Federation's disciplinary committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naocha Singh's double strike helps Sudeva drub Chennai City 4-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top-four finish may be beyond Everton, says Ancelotti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solskjaer says Man Utd have found spark again after win over Saints
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo nets 2 as Juventus beat Inter in cup semifinal 1st leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Bengaluru FC revive playoff hopes with comfortable win over East Bengal
- Both strikes for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12′) and a Debjit Majumder own goal (45′).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha FC sack Baxter for offensive comments
- Baxter, 67, made the comments after the cellar lost 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi contract highlights tax burden for players in Spain
- Details of Messi’s 555 million euro ($671 million) contract over four seasons were released on Sunday, upsetting the club and instigating the promise of lawsuits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rojo leaves Manchester United to sign for Boca Juniors
- Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC East Bengal coach Fowler faces ban, fine for alleged racist remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox