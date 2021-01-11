Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso
Napoli cannot always be beautiful like Brad Pitt, according to coach Gennaro Gattuso, who greeted their 2-1 win at Udinese on Sunday by insisting they must occasionally win "ugly, like me".
Napoli were second best for much of the match in Udine, but Tiemoue Bakayoko's 90th-minute header snatched victory for Gattuso's side in dramatic fashion.
Former Italy and AC Milan midfielder Gattuso contrasted the good looks of Hollywood actor Pitt to his own less glamorous appearance to describe his side's performance.
"This team always wants to play well, but playing poorly is also good and necessary sometimes," Gattuso told Sky Sport.
"Napoli want always to be beautiful. We can't always be Brad Pitt, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Sometimes we have to be a little ugly, like me."
The victory was crucial for Napoli, who had won just one of their previous five league games. Napoli are sixth in the standings, level on 31 points with Atalanta in fifth and two behind fourth-placed Juventus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid
- The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan
- Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pochettino gets first PSG win as French champions edge closer to Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi, Griezmann net 4 for Barça; Madrid held at Osasuna 0-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AC Milan rebounds from Juve loss by beating Torino 2-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
En-Nesyri treble helps Sevilla beat Sociedad in goal fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton avoid FA Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atletico vs Bilbao among postponements due to snowstorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur FC look to break into top-four with win against Kerala Blasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox