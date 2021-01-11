Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso

Napoli cannot always be beautiful like Brad Pitt, according to coach Gennaro Gattuso, who greeted their 2-1 win at Udinese on Sunday by insisting they must occasionally win "ugly, like me".

Napoli were second best for much of the match in Udine, but Tiemoue Bakayoko's 90th-minute header snatched victory for Gattuso's side in dramatic fashion.

Former Italy and AC Milan midfielder Gattuso contrasted the good looks of Hollywood actor Pitt to his own less glamorous appearance to describe his side's performance.

"This team always wants to play well, but playing poorly is also good and necessary sometimes," Gattuso told Sky Sport.

"Napoli want always to be beautiful. We can't always be Brad Pitt, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Sometimes we have to be a little ugly, like me."

The victory was crucial for Napoli, who had won just one of their previous five league games. Napoli are sixth in the standings, level on 31 points with Atalanta in fifth and two behind fourth-placed Juventus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON