Need to recast Super Cup: AIFF's Shaji Prabhakaran

The current Super Cup is an opportunity to relook at the tournament, said Shaji Prabhakaran, secretary-general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) which organises the competition. AIFF's marketing partners, who also run ISL, are in charge of the broadcast

“We don’t necessarily have to emulate the cup competitions in Europe but everyone needs to put their heads together to produce a better version of Super Cup,” Prabhakaran said over phone from New Delhi on Tuesday.

Four days into the main round with 16 teams from Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League, games have been played at nearly empty stadia in Kozhikode and Manjeri in Kerala, a state passionate about football.

Holding it after the ISL and I-League has led to a dip in interest, said a club official requesting anonymity given the sensitive nature of the issue. Barring the AFC Cup half slot, there is nothing in this competition, East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine has said. Gokulam Kerala FC complained about the qualifiers not being televised saying it was unfair on the nine I-League teams that took part in them. AIFF’s marketing partners, who also run ISL, are in charge of the broadcast.

All three games of I-League qualifiers Gokulam Kerala, Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC and Sreenidi Deccan kick off at 5pm. Games at 5pm means people observing Ramzan cannot attend as it is time to break their fast, Gokulam Kerala FC fans have pointed out. ISL teams and I-League champions Roundglass Punjab have one early kick-off.

