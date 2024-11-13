Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Neymar expresses desire to extend his stay in Saudi amidst reports of Al-Hilal contract termination

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 13, 2024 10:05 AM IST

Speculations in Saudi Arabian media are rife that Al-Hilal may not register Neymar, whose contract ends in June 2025, for the second half of season.

Brazilian star forward Neymar Jr has expressed his desire to play in Saudi Arabia in the coming years amidst reports of Al-Hilal thinking of terminating his contract after he sustained a new injury after returning to the field after almost a year. A few years back, Neymar was touted to take over the legacies of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo forward and become the next king of football, but persistent injuries hampered his career. The Brazillian winger had to move to Saudi from PSG at 31. However, he has played only seven games for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal since a massive transfer of around 90 million euros ($98 million) in August last year.

Al-Hilal's Brazilian forward #10 Neymar runs on the pitch during the AFC Champions League group B football match between UAE's Al-Ain and Saudi's Al-Hilal.(AFP)
Al-Hilal's Brazilian forward #10 Neymar runs on the pitch during the AFC Champions League group B football match between UAE's Al-Ain and Saudi's Al-Hilal.(AFP)

He recently returned to action after missing out the majority of last season due to a knee injury. He was replaced 29 minutes after his introduction from the bench in the 3-0 win‮ ‬over Iran's Esteghlal in the Asian Champions Elite League. The former Barcelona star sustained a hamstring injury and is now ruled out for about four to six weeks.

Speculations in Saudi Arabian media are rife that Al-Hilal may not register Neymar, whose contract ends in June 2025, for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season.

However, Neymar has asserted that he is enjoying his life in Saudi Arabia and suggested that it's a great place to play football as he wants other players to explore the opportunity to come there.

"The opportunity to play here and live in a country like this is very important for people. That’s why I always say that I was very well received here. I’m very happy and I’m sure it will only get better. I’m sure other stars will come here. I believe that many will have the opportunity to come here, and I think that everyone should have the opportunity to experience what I have experienced here," Neymar said, quoted on Goal.

Santos secured their return to the top tier of Brazilian soccer next year when they hope that star striker Neymar will be back at the club, which achieved a global following with Pelé.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //