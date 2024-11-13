Neymar expresses desire to extend his stay in Saudi amidst reports of Al-Hilal contract termination

Brazilian star forward Neymar Jr has expressed his desire to play in Saudi Arabia in the coming years amidst reports of Al-Hilal thinking of terminating his contract after he sustained a new injury after returning to the field after almost a year. A few years back, Neymar was touted to take over the legacies of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo forward and become the next king of football, but persistent injuries hampered his career. The Brazillian winger had to move to Saudi from PSG at 31. However, he has played only seven games for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal since a massive transfer of around 90 million euros ($98 million) in August last year. Al-Hilal's Brazilian forward #10 Neymar runs on the pitch during the AFC Champions League group B football match between UAE's Al-Ain and Saudi's Al-Hilal.(AFP)

He recently returned to action after missing out the majority of last season due to a knee injury. He was replaced 29 minutes after his introduction from the bench in the 3-0 win‮ ‬over Iran's Esteghlal in the Asian Champions Elite League. The former Barcelona star sustained a hamstring injury and is now ruled out for about four to six weeks.

Speculations in Saudi Arabian media are rife that Al-Hilal may not register Neymar, whose contract ends in June 2025, for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season.

However, Neymar has asserted that he is enjoying his life in Saudi Arabia and suggested that it's a great place to play football as he wants other players to explore the opportunity to come there.

"The opportunity to play here and live in a country like this is very important for people. That’s why I always say that I was very well received here. I’m very happy and I’m sure it will only get better. I’m sure other stars will come here. I believe that many will have the opportunity to come here, and I think that everyone should have the opportunity to experience what I have experienced here," Neymar said, quoted on Goal.

Santos secured their return to the top tier of Brazilian soccer next year when they hope that star striker Neymar will be back at the club, which achieved a global following with Pelé.